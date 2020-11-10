Covid-19 testing to be made available to all in S'pore from Dec.1, high-risk travellers to take PCR test before entering S'pore

Companies and individuals will be able to procure a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 from approved providers from Nov. 30, 11:59 pm onwards, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Testing open to any individual or company

Any company or individual will be able to procure such services from approved providers, including individuals who require pre-departure testing.

Individuals will then no longer have to seek approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH) for pre-departure tests.

In a virtual press conference, the MTF said that this is to support a larger range of needs as Singapore resumes more economic and community activities, and as such, the Singapore government is making Covid-19 testing more accessible for all.

There are around 600 clinics and providers that can provide PCR testing.

Labs, clinics, and swab service providers who are interested to provide such testing services at premises beyond a licensed clinic, lab, or hospital can apply for an off-site testing application at this website.

The list of approved clinics and providers who are able to provide Covid-19 testing at off-site locations can be found on this website.

The list is non-exhaustive, and the number of clinics and providers that can administer the test will be increased, according to the MTF.

The MTF said that the Singapore government is also conducting pilots on pre-event testing using antigen rapid tests (ART) to enable more large-scale and higher-risk activities to resume in a safer manner.

Pilots that have been conducted so far include the Singapore International Energy Week and the ONE Championship Mixed Martial Arts events in October.

The MTF said that they will provide more details on requirements for pre-event testing when ready.

Pre-departure testing for all inbound travellers

The MTF also said that from Nov. 17, 11:59 pm that pre-departure testing will be implemented for all inbound travellers who are not Singapore citizens or PRs, unless they are coming from lower-risk countries or regions.

Lower-risk countries and regions include: Brunei Darussalam, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Malaysia (excluding Sabah), and Taiwan. It also applies to travellers from Hong Kong who are not under the approved Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble.

Travellers who are not from lower-risk countries and regions will need to take a Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure, and will still be required to serve their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and be tested at the end of their SHN.

Singapore currently also allows selected groups of travellers to enter on Green or Fast Lane arrangements for essential business, official or work purposes.

They are not isolated under SHN, but their numbers are managed under strict quotas and all are required to undergo Covid-19 testing before departure and upon arrival.

Within Singapore, they are to abide by a strict controlled itinerary limiting interactions with the wider community for the first 14 days.

Top photo by Darryl Laiu

