S'pore residents can now collect 2 free reusable masks each, available in 4 sizes at 1,200 vending machines islandwide

Temasek Foundation's third round of face mask distribution commences today (Nov. 30).

Third face mask distribution starts on Nov. 30

Like previous rounds, residents can collect their free masks from the Temasek Foundation blue vending machines located islandwide.

These 1,200 vending machines are located at Community Centres/Clubs (CCs), Residents’ Committee Centres (RCs), bus interchanges, Migrant Workers’ Centre Recreation Clubs (MWC RCs), Plaza Singapura, and Temasek Shophouse.

Each resident can collect one free pair of reusable MaskFit ProShield® masks.

The collection will end on Dec. 13, 2020.

Four sizes

The MaskFit ProShield® masks come in one colour (black) and four sizes this time round: S, M, L and XL.

There's also a free size S mask kit for children aged 8 and below.

All mask sizes (S to XL) are available at CCs, Plaza Singapura, and Temasek Shophouse.

Size S masks are not available at RCs, MWC RCs, and bus interchanges. You can only find sizes M to XL at these locations.

Features of new MaskFit ProShield® masks

Here are the two ways to measure the right size of mask to use:

This new batch of masks has three layers - an outer antibacterial layer that repels water droplets, filter liner and an inner layer that absorb saliva.

Each mask kit also comes with three additional reusable filters which you can use with masks with filter pockets.

The filters and reusable masks can be washed up to 50 times. With that, the entire mask kit should provide protection for more than three months on a daily "wear one, wash one" cycle.

After 50 times, the mask is still functional but with lower antimicrobial performance.

Pre-order for more

Additional masks can be pre-ordered at S$12 per mask kit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 via stayprepared.sg/buymasks or the DBS PayLah! App.

Each resident can order up to five mask kits for sizes S and M, and up to 10 mask kits for sizes L and XL.

If you have queries you can call 1800-738-200 hotline, from 9am to 9pm daily except public holidays.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Joshua Lee.