Telegram down: App not working as S'pore users suffer connectivity issues

It started at around 11.30 for some.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 07, 2020, 11:49 AM

Telegram appears to be down for some users.

Here is the heat map of complaints according to regions on DownDetector.

Singapore being very much one of those affected areas.

Here is the gigantic spike in complaints of Telegram being down on DownDetector.

Both the desktop and mobile app versions appear to be having these issues.

The complaints started coming in at around 11.30am.

Image from Getty and Downdetector

