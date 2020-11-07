Taiwan teen wakes up from 62-day coma after brother jokingly threatens to eat his chicken fillet

An 18-year-old teen, Chiu, was involved in a terrible road accident in July, 2019.

According to media reports from Taiwan, Chiu suffered serious injuries to multiple organs, and had to undergo surgery straight away.

When he was brought to the hospital, the teen was in a deep state of unconsciousness.

He then underwent no less than six operations.

While his life was saved, the teen ultimately fell into a deeper coma.

According to Taiwan News, the teen's survival itself was considered a hard fought victory, one they credited to his strong will to live.

For more than 60 days, the young man was reportedly in a "tug of war with the god of death".

On the 62nd day though, the teen's brother jokingly told Chiu that he was going to eat up his favourite chicken fillet.

According to TVBS, the teen's pulse began to pick up, and he showed signs of conscious soon after. The teen was eventually discharged from the hospital, but recently came back to thank the staff for taking care of him.

He brought along a cake with words of gratitude to the staff.

Image from ElaineSheila/IG and Ton Yen General Hospital via Taiwan News