Honest S'pore cabby makes effort to contact passenger who paid S$103 for S$15 ride

One man's night was likely made recently after a Comfort DelGro taxi driver went to great lengths to return him cash he had overpaid for a taxi ride.

Wrong fare

Facebook user Manfred Liechti shared on Nov. 9 a screenshot of a text message from an unknown number.

The sender, Shaik Raheem, explained that he was the taxi driver who had ferried Liechti home, and very frankly revealed that the latter had paid him much more than was necessary for the S$15 fare.

Liechti had accidentally paid S$105.

In his text, Shaik then asked Liechti to give him a call.

Liechti shared in his Facebook post that he was surprised to receive the message, saying that he "had to read [it] twice".

He wrote that he mistook a S$100 note for a S$10 note as both are similar in colour, and neither customer nor driver noticed the difference at the time.

Liechti then thanked Shaik in his post, and praised him for the trouble he went to to inform him of the mix-up. To obtain his Liechti's number, Shaik had to call the Comfort DelGro's booking desk.

"My utmost respect and gratitude to Mr. Raheem for his honesty! He could easily just have kept the money and I would have never known," he said.

Top photo from Manfred Liechti / FB