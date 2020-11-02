Korean YouTuber finds redemption after helpless reaction to cheese fondue, gets it right this time

You might have heard of Korean YouTuber Tasty Hoon.

Cheese fondue disaster

His failed cheese fondue video went viral the past few days, gaining over three million views (and still counting).

Here are some snippets of what went down:

The incident didn't appear to break his spirit though.

Successful second attempt

On Nov. 1, Hoon uploaded another video, attempting to make the same cheese fondue.

But this time, he ensures the cheese has a runny consistency.

Before turning the fondue machine on, Hoon hopes for the best.

He braces himself as the cheese rises up the machine. Perhaps flashbacks of his previous attempt run through his mind.

And then, it happens.

The cheese slides down smoothly.

Redemption.

Here's the full video:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from Tasty Hoon/YouTube.