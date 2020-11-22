Back

S'porean lawyer Tan Boon Wah wins Golden Horse Awards for writing Best Original Film Song 'Your Name Engraved Herein'

Congrats!

Zhangxin Zheng | November 22, 2020, 12:39 AM

"Your Name Engraved Herein" is one of the most popular Mandopop songs in 2020.

It is the theme song of movie "Your Name Engraved Herein" and was performed by Taiwanese singer Crowd Lu and actor Edward Chen.

The official music video on YouTube has already garnered 13 million views within three months.

This song has also won the Best Original Film Song at the 57th Golden Horse Awards on Nov. 21 evening.

One of the recipients is a Singaporean lawyer Tan Boon Wah.

S'porean lawyer wins Golden Horse Awards Best Original Film Song

Tan composed and wrote the lyrics of this song with two other Malaysian songwriters, Keon Chia and Hooi Yuan-teng.

Photo via Yuanteng_726/Instagram.

Tan shared with Lianhe Zaobao that he started working on this song with Chia and Hooi online in March 2020.

He had some knowledge of what the movie is about but did not know Lu would be singing this song.

He added that he was very moved and even cried when he first heard the complete version of the song.

At the award ceremony, Tan thanked his loved ones for supporting both his ambition of becoming a lawyer and his passion for music.

He also expressed gratitude towards the panel of judges, saying that he had never expected himself to receive an award at the film festival and bringing glory to his country.

via Golden Horse Film Festival/Instagram.

Plans to debut as a singer in January 2021

Tan started composing in his university days and he has written songs for many popular Mandopop singers such as A-Mei and Andy Lau.

As Tan is busy with his day job at law firm Allen & Gledhill on weekdays, he usually composes over weekends.

He told Zaobao that he has written eight songs during his quarantine period in Taiwan.

He plans to release a single and debut as a singer next January.

