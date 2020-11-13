Back

New Tanjong Pagar yakiniku eatery has A5 wagyu buffet from S$70++ until 1am daily

Holy cow.

Fasiha Nazren | November 13, 2020, 01:58 PM

If you've been looking for a new barbeque place, here's one for you.

Syohachi Yakiniku, a popular Japanese barbeque chain in Hong Kong, has opened an outlet in Singapore.

Photo from Syohachi Yakiniku.

This new outlet will be located at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar.

The eatery is known for serving "the most premium" Japanese A5 wagyu beef that is imported from Hidakame Ranch located in Miyagi Ken, Sendai City in Japan.

A5 wagyu beef is the highest grade given only to the finest beef.

Premium A5 Japanese wagyu buffet

The yakiniku restaurant offers a premium A5 Japanese wagyu buffet, which includes free-flow of six types of A5 wagyu cuts.

Photo from Syohachi Yakiniku.

It also includes American beef, black pork, chicken, lamb, seafood, vegetables, sushi and sashimi.

This buffet has a time limit of two hours.

Here's how much it costs:

Adult

  • 11:30am to 2:30pm: S$70++

  • 5pm to 7pm: S$70++

  • 7pm to 9pm: S$80++

  • 10pm to 1am: S$73++

Child (130cm and below)

  • All time slots: S$45++

Additional S$8++ will be charged per person on Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays.

Yakiniku buffet

There is also a two-hour yakiniku buffet which doesn't come with the A5 Japanese wagyu beef.

Instead, this buffet will have free-flow American beef, black pork, chicken, lamb, seafood, vegetables, sushi and sashimi.

Here's how much it costs:

Adult

  • 11:30am to 2:30pm: S$50++

  • 5pm to 7pm: S$50++

  • 7pm to 9pm: S$68++

  • 10pm to 1am: S$62++

Child (130cm and below)

  • All time slots: S$30++

From now until Dec. 13, one gets to dine for free with every three paying adults for both the yakiniku buffet and the premium A5 Japanese wagyu buffet.

Photo from Syohachi Yakiniku.

90-minute buffet

For those on a tighter budget, there is also a 90-minute yakiniku ala carte buffet lunch.

For a limited time until Dec. 13, this buffet will go for S$22.50++ per person (U.P. S$30++).

This includes a free assorted beef and seafood tasting platter as well as free-flow of pork, chicken, lamb, seafood, vegetables and etcetera.

Photo from Syohachi Yakiniku's Facebook page.

Likewise, there will be an additional S$8++ surcharge per person on Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays.

Location

5 Wallich Street #01-13 Guoco Tower, Singapore 078883

Opening hours: 11:30am to 1am, daily

Call +65 6214 0270 for reservations.

Top image from Syohachi Yakiniku.

