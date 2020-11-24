Swee Choon opens Tampines cloud kitchen, dine-in available 10am - 10pm daily

Homegrown dim sum brand Swee Choon has opened a cloud kitchen at Tampines Food Co..
This means that residents in the area are able to get it delivered for cheaper and faster. The vendor is listed on all major apps: GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Deliveroo.
Previously, those living outside of Jalan Besar had to order through Oddle.
Daily dine-in
In even more exciting news, dining in is also available at a 60-seater common dining area.
Other brands in the space include Ayam Penyet President, Koi, The Acai Collective, and Mom's Touch, to name a few.
Swee Choon’s Tampines outlet offers both à la carte classics and bento sets/value meals.
For the former, there's:
- Swee Choon Big Bao
- Steamed Chicken with Egg
- Assorted Rice Rolls
- Carrot Cake
- Fried Prawn Dumpling
- Prawn & Banana Fritter
- Shanghai Xiao Long Bao
There will also be two dim sum platters exclusive to the outlet:
- Hong Kong Fried Dim Sum Platter (S$12.90)
- 1x Mee Suah Kueh, 1x Prawn & Banana Fritter, 1x Yam Fritter, 1x Beancurd Prawn Roll, 1x Carrot Cake, 1x Spring Roll, 2x Fried Prawn Dumpling
- Hong Kong Steamed Dim Sum Platter (S$11.90)
- 2x Har Kow, 2x Siew Mai, 2x Salted Egg Yolk Custard Bun, 2x Char Siew Bao
Here are some other celebratory promotions:
- Free delivery with S$25 of minimum spend (Valid for Foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood)
- SS$5.90 Set: 1x Century Egg Porridge, 2x Siew Mai, 1x Carrot Cake
Details
Address: 10 Tampines North Drive 4 #01-05, JTC Space, Singapore 528553
Opening Hours: 10am -10pm, daily
