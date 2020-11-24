Back

Swee Choon opens Tampines cloud kitchen, dine-in available 10am - 10pm daily

Swee.

Mandy How | November 24, 2020, 07:16 PM

Homegrown dim sum brand Swee Choon has opened a cloud kitchen at Tampines Food Co..

Photo via Tampines Food Co./Google Maps

Photo via Ivan/Google Maps

This means that residents in the area are able to get it delivered for cheaper and faster. The vendor is listed on all major apps: GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Deliveroo.

Previously, those living outside of Jalan Besar had to order through Oddle.

Daily dine-in

In even more exciting news, dining in is also available at a 60-seater common dining area.

Photo via Tampines Food Co./Google Maps

Photo via Tampines Food Co./Facebook

Other brands in the space include Ayam Penyet President, Koi, The Acai Collective, and Mom's Touch, to name a few.

Swee Choon’s Tampines outlet offers both à la carte classics and bento sets/value meals.

Photo via Swee Choon

For the former, there's:

  • Swee Choon Big Bao

  • Steamed Chicken with Egg

  • Assorted Rice Rolls

  • Carrot Cake

  • Fried Prawn Dumpling

  • Prawn & Banana Fritter

  • Shanghai Xiao Long Bao

There will also be two dim sum platters exclusive to the outlet:

  • Hong Kong Fried Dim Sum Platter (S$12.90)

    • 1x Mee Suah Kueh, 1x Prawn & Banana Fritter, 1x Yam Fritter, 1x Beancurd Prawn Roll, 1x Carrot Cake, 1x Spring Roll, 2x Fried Prawn Dumpling

  • Hong Kong Steamed Dim Sum Platter (S$11.90)

    • 2x Har Kow, 2x Siew Mai, 2x Salted Egg Yolk Custard Bun, 2x Char Siew Bao

Here are some other celebratory promotions:

  • Free delivery with S$25 of minimum spend (Valid for Foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood)

  • SS$5.90 Set: 1x Century Egg Porridge, 2x Siew Mai, 1x Carrot Cake

Details

Address: 10 Tampines North Drive 4 #01-05, JTC Space, Singapore 528553

Opening Hours: 10am -10pm, daily

Top image via Swee Choon and Tampines Food Co./Facebook

