Swee Choon opens Tampines cloud kitchen, dine-in available 10am - 10pm daily

Homegrown dim sum brand Swee Choon has opened a cloud kitchen at Tampines Food Co..

This means that residents in the area are able to get it delivered for cheaper and faster. The vendor is listed on all major apps: GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Deliveroo.

Previously, those living outside of Jalan Besar had to order through Oddle.

Daily dine-in

In even more exciting news, dining in is also available at a 60-seater common dining area.

Other brands in the space include Ayam Penyet President, Koi, The Acai Collective, and Mom's Touch, to name a few.

Swee Choon’s Tampines outlet offers both à la carte classics and bento sets/value meals.

For the former, there's:

Swee Choon Big Bao

Steamed Chicken with Egg

Assorted Rice Rolls

Carrot Cake

Fried Prawn Dumpling

Prawn & Banana Fritter

Shanghai Xiao Long Bao

There will also be two dim sum platters exclusive to the outlet:

Hong Kong Fried Dim Sum Platter (S$12.90) 1x Mee Suah Kueh, 1x Prawn & Banana Fritter, 1x Yam Fritter, 1x Beancurd Prawn Roll, 1x Carrot Cake, 1x Spring Roll, 2x Fried Prawn Dumpling

Hong Kong Steamed Dim Sum Platter (S$11.90) 2x Har Kow, 2x Siew Mai, 2x Salted Egg Yolk Custard Bun, 2x Char Siew Bao



Here are some other celebratory promotions:

Free delivery with S$25 of minimum spend (Valid for Foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood)

SS$5.90 Set: 1x Century Egg Porridge, 2x Siew Mai, 1x Carrot Cake

Details

Address: 10 Tampines North Drive 4 #01-05, JTC Space, Singapore 528553

Opening Hours: 10am -10pm, daily

