Closing Cantonese bar in Telok Ayer holds open house sale on Nov. 16, 2020

Cantonese tapas bar Sum Yi Tai has closed its doors at Boon Tat Street for good.

For two days on Nov. 15 and 16, the bar is holding a open house sale, where furniture, dining ware, and memorabilia will be available for shoppers to take home (at a price, we believe).

The sale runs from 1pm - 7pm.

Sum Yi Tai spans three storeys in a conservation shophouse, encompassing a ground floor bar, a rooftop bar, and a cocktail back room.

As the establishment pays tribute to the glamour of 1980s Hong Kong, you can probably expect items to at least look a certain vintage.

The name of the bar translates to "Third Wife" in English, which explains its suitably clandestine vibes.

Rental difficulties

The team behind Sum Yi Tai said that they had to shut down as their landlord "insists on pre-Covid rent."

"[...] While all of you have been very supportive, these are not pre-Covid times. Our business has become unviable due to the large percentage that rent will take up," the Facebook post added.

However, the establishment is looking to relocate with a "good landlord," and asks customers to keep an eye out for them.

Top photo via Sum Yi Tai/Facebook