50% off stays at Grand Hyatt, Sofitel S'pore & more on Nov. 11, 2020

Today's (Nov. 11) a good time to grab staycation deals.

For one day only, Klook is offering a series of discounts on hotels such as Mandarin Orchard, Hilton Singapore and more.

These discounts come in two forms:

50 per cent off a staycation package, or Up to S$160 off a staycation package.

It's a fastest fingers first situation, however.

You'll have to purchase these deals on Klook on Nov. 11, 2020, on a while stocks last basis. Remember to select packages with the [11.11] header.

While these rooms are not cheap cheap (below S$200, for instance) they offer value in the form of suite stays, afternoon tea sets, all-day refreshments, evening cocktails, spa credits and more.

Listed prices are already inclusive of tax.

We've picked out five of the best deals below:

1. Grand Hyatt Singapore

50 per cent off flash sale (S$385 after discount)

One-night Stay at Grand Suite with Club Access

Club Access includes Continental Breakfast, All-Day Refreshments and Free-Flow Evening Cocktails.

Stay dates: until Jan. 31, 2021 (Blackout dates: Dec 19, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2020)

Book here.

2. Sofitel Singapore City Centre

S$100 discount on Weekend (Friday and Saturday) Couples Staycation package (S$299 after discount):

One-night Stay at Luxury Room

Breakfast for two

Access to Club Lounge for two (All Day Refreshments and One-Hour Evening Cocktail from 6 to 7pm)

Stay dates: till June 30, 2021 (Blackout dates: Dec. 24, 25, 31, 2020)

Book here.

3. One Farrer Hotel

50 per cent off flash sale (S$299 after discount):

One-night stay in Skyline Studio

Studio Club Lounge access for two, which includes Breakfast, Sandwich and Snacks, Afternoon Tea, and Evening Cocktails (Free flow of Alcohol).

2 x Hangover Burgers at Sunset Bar

30 per cent discount off Adeva Spa Ala Carte Menu

Stay Dates: Dec. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2021 (Blackout dates: Not applicable on Public Holidays)

Book here.

4. Mandarin Orchard

S$160 off New Suites Package (S$398 after discount):

One-night stay in Executive Suites

Meritus Club Benefits (All-Day Refreshments, Buffet Breakfast, Afternoon Tea, Evening Cocktails, but on November weekdays only)

Book here.

5. Carlton Hotel

63 per cent off Stay & Rejuvenate Package on Weekdays (S$610 after discount):

3D2N stay at Premier Room (City View)

Daily Breakfast for two adults

2x S$100 LifeSpa Credit Voucher

Complimentary Lavendar Body Polish with purchase of any body massage at LifeSpa using the LifeSpa credit vouchers

Late check-out at 4pm (subject to availability)

Book here.

Check out Klook's site for more deals. Not a sponsored post.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Klook