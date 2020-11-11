50% off stays at Grand Hyatt, Sofitel S'pore & more on Nov. 11, 2020

Today's (Nov. 11) a good time to grab staycation deals.
For one day only, Klook is offering a series of discounts on hotels such as Mandarin Orchard, Hilton Singapore and more.
These discounts come in two forms:
- 50 per cent off a staycation package, or
- Up to S$160 off a staycation package.
It's a fastest fingers first situation, however.
You'll have to purchase these deals on Klook on Nov. 11, 2020, on a while stocks last basis. Remember to select packages with the [11.11] header.
While these rooms are not cheap cheap (below S$200, for instance) they offer value in the form of suite stays, afternoon tea sets, all-day refreshments, evening cocktails, spa credits and more.
Listed prices are already inclusive of tax.
We've picked out five of the best deals below:
1. Grand Hyatt Singapore
50 per cent off flash sale (S$385 after discount)
- One-night Stay at Grand Suite with Club Access
- Club Access includes Continental Breakfast, All-Day Refreshments and Free-Flow Evening Cocktails.
- Stay dates: until Jan. 31, 2021 (Blackout dates: Dec 19, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2020)
Book here.
2. Sofitel Singapore City Centre
S$100 discount on Weekend (Friday and Saturday) Couples Staycation package (S$299 after discount):
- One-night Stay at Luxury Room
- Breakfast for two
- Access to Club Lounge for two (All Day Refreshments and One-Hour Evening Cocktail from 6 to 7pm)
- Stay dates: till June 30, 2021 (Blackout dates: Dec. 24, 25, 31, 2020)
Book here.
3. One Farrer Hotel
50 per cent off flash sale (S$299 after discount):
- One-night stay in Skyline Studio
- Studio Club Lounge access for two, which includes Breakfast, Sandwich and Snacks, Afternoon Tea, and Evening Cocktails (Free flow of Alcohol).
- 2 x Hangover Burgers at Sunset Bar
- 30 per cent discount off Adeva Spa Ala Carte Menu
- Stay Dates: Dec. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2021 (Blackout dates: Not applicable on Public Holidays)
Book here.
4. Mandarin Orchard
S$160 off New Suites Package (S$398 after discount):
- One-night stay in Executive Suites
- Meritus Club Benefits (All-Day Refreshments, Buffet Breakfast, Afternoon Tea, Evening Cocktails, but on November weekdays only)
Book here.
5. Carlton Hotel
63 per cent off Stay & Rejuvenate Package on Weekdays (S$610 after discount):
- 3D2N stay at Premier Room (City View)
- Daily Breakfast for two adults
- 2x S$100 LifeSpa Credit Voucher
- Complimentary Lavendar Body Polish with purchase of any body massage at LifeSpa using the LifeSpa credit vouchers
- Late check-out at 4pm (subject to availability)
Book here.
Check out Klook's site for more deals. Not a sponsored post.
