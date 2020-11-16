Back

Chairman & managing director of Starburst Holdings on bail amidst CPIB probe

An announcement by the company added that the matter is not related to current projects.

Matthias Ang | November 16, 2020, 02:09 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Chairman Edward Lim Chin Wah and managing director Yap Tin Foo of Starburst Holdings are currently on bail amidst an ongoing investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), according to an announcement by the company on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The duo were interviewed by the CPIB on Nov. 12, in connection with Starburst Engineering Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Starburst Holdings.

According to the company's website, Starburst Holdings is a company specialising in designing and engineering firearms-training facilities, as well as the manufacturing and maintenance of shooting ranges for various law enforcement, military and security agencies and civil authorities throughout Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Senior project manager also on bail

Apart from Lim and Yap, other members of Starburst Holdings who were also interviewed on the same day included its chief financial officer, Wu Guangyi, and senior project manager Ng Eng Long Josiah Lawrence.

Ng is also out on bail.

Yap's passport has been retained, while Ng's passport has been requested to be provided on Nov. 16.

Issue is not related to current projects

The announcement further clarified that the matter was not related to any of the company's ongoing projects:

"The Board wishes to inform that the aforementioned matter is not related to the current projects of the Group, and accordingly does not affect the business and operations of the Group."

It added that the company's board was unable to provide further details at moment as a result of CPIB's ongoing investigation.

Chairman and managing director will continue with their responsibilities

In the meantime, Starburst Holdings' board has voiced its view that Lim, Yap and Ng should continue with their responsibilities in the operation of the company and its subsidiaries to ensure business continuity.

Both the chairman and managing director have since recused themselves from the board, which added that it will re-assess its position where appropriate in due course.

Company and subsidiaries recorded a profit of S$2.1 million in the third quarter of 2020

According to its latest business update on Oct. 28, Starburst Holdings and its subsidiaries recorded a net profit of S$2.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, in comparison to a net loss of S$0.7 million in 2019 for the same period.

Revenue for the three months to Sep. 30, 2020, rose by 80.5 per cent to S$4.8 million, from S$2.6 million in the same period last year.

The update elaborated that this was due largely to the commencement of design work for a firearm shooting range and a tactical training mock-up project in Southeast Asia, and design and fabrication works for a firearm shooting range project in the Middle East.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image Screenshot from Google Streetview

First New Zealand minister of Indian origin grew up in S'pore

Milestone.

November 16, 2020, 12:32 PM

Closing Cantonese bar in Telok Ayer holds open house sale on Nov. 16, 2020

The bar pays tribute to 1980s Hong Kong.

November 16, 2020, 12:25 PM

2 men, 27 & 29, arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Bedok & Tampines

Both men were arrested on Nov. 13. The cases do not appear to be linked.

November 16, 2020, 12:24 PM

Man who beat up 3 men in Golden Mile Tower says he & wife surrounded & provoked, acted in self-defence

What happened, according to the man who beat up the rest.

November 16, 2020, 12:16 PM

NTUC LearningHub CEO dies at age 53

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

November 16, 2020, 12:12 PM

Up to 45% off HK Disneyland hotels from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4, bookings valid until Sep. 2021

Stay at the happiest place on earth.

November 16, 2020, 12:04 PM

Willing Hearts moving to larger location to feed & shelter homeless in S'pore, appealing for donations

The soup kitchen has been serving people in need since 2003.

November 16, 2020, 11:06 AM

Japan escapes recession after economy did better than expected in third quarter

Good news for Japan.

November 16, 2020, 10:47 AM

Thai protesters eat mookata during protests at Democracy Monument in Bangkok

When life gives you protests, make mookata with friends.

November 16, 2020, 03:51 AM

Trump admits Biden won, but claims without evidence that election was 'rigged'

Trump has refused to concede.

November 15, 2020, 11:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.