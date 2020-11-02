Starbucks S'pore launches Christmas menu including new baked apple latte, mac & cheese pie

It's the time of the year again.

Starbucks is ushering in the upcoming festive season by bringing back its Christmas beverages.

Here's what you can get:

Toffee Nut Crunch Latte

This beverage is a returning favourite.

The price of the Toffee Nut Crunch Latte starts from S$7.60 and is available hot, iced or blended.

Peppermint Mocha

This is another returning favourite.

The price of a Peppermint Mocha starts from S$7.60 and is available hot, iced or blended.

Jolly Baked Apple Latte

A new addition to the Christmas series, this beverage is made with Starbucks' signature espresso, steamed milk and spiced apples.

It is topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of baked apple sauce and candied apple sprinkles.

The price of the Jolly Baked Apple Latte starts from S$7.60 and is available hot, iced or blended.

Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew

This beverage is made with Starbucks' cold brew coffee with a hint of baked apple flavour, topped with baked apple cold foam as well as a dusting of cinnamon.

The price of the Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew starts from S$7.20 and is only available at selected outlets.

Jolly Baked Apple Nitro Cold Brew

This beverage is served straight from the tap and is infused with baked apple flavour and nitrogen.

It is topped with baked apple cold foam and a dash of cinnamon.

The price starts from S$8.30 and is only available at selected outlets.

Festive food

Apart from these beverages, Starbucks is also bringing in some festive food options.

Truffle Turkey Bacon Mac and Cheese Pie (S$6.90)

Turkey Han and Kale Quiche (S$6.90)

Starbucks x Awfully Chocolate Dark Chocolate Truffle Brownie Cake (S$7.90)

Raspberry Vanilla Cheesecake (S$6.90)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Bundt Cake (S$6.90)

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake (S$6.90)

Starbucks Coffee Tiramisu Cake (S$6.90)

Christmas-themed merchandise

If you're looking for gifts for your loved ones, Starbucks is also launching Christmas gifts that can be purchased each week.

For the first edition of Gift of the Week, one can get the Starbucks' Holiday Glitter Cold Cup Set.

A set of five 24oz (~710ml) cups go for S$36.90.

This set will be available in stores and on LazMall from Nov. 2.

Customers can also purchase a leak-proof bottle in either green or red:

It is available at S$7.90 (U.P. S$19.90) each with any purchase.

