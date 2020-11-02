Back

Starbucks S'pore launches Christmas menu including new baked apple latte, mac & cheese pie

A merry menu.

Fasiha Nazren | November 02, 2020, 06:33 PM

It's the time of the year again.

Starbucks is ushering in the upcoming festive season by bringing back its Christmas beverages.

Here's what you can get:

Toffee Nut Crunch Latte

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

This beverage is a returning favourite.

The price of the Toffee Nut Crunch Latte starts from S$7.60 and is available hot, iced or blended.

Peppermint Mocha

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

This is another returning favourite.

The price of a Peppermint Mocha starts from S$7.60 and is available hot, iced or blended.

Jolly Baked Apple Latte

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

A new addition to the Christmas series, this beverage is made with Starbucks' signature espresso, steamed milk and spiced apples.

It is topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of baked apple sauce and candied apple sprinkles.

The price of the Jolly Baked Apple Latte starts from S$7.60 and is available hot, iced or blended.

Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

This beverage is made with Starbucks' cold brew coffee with a hint of baked apple flavour, topped with baked apple cold foam as well as a dusting of cinnamon.

The price of the Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew starts from S$7.20 and is only available at selected outlets.

Jolly Baked Apple Nitro Cold Brew

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

This beverage is served straight from the tap and is infused with baked apple flavour and nitrogen.

It is topped with baked apple cold foam and a dash of cinnamon.

The price starts from S$8.30 and is only available at selected outlets.

Festive food

Apart from these beverages, Starbucks is also bringing in some festive food options.

Truffle Turkey Bacon Mac and Cheese Pie (S$6.90)

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Turkey Han and Kale Quiche (S$6.90)

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Starbucks x Awfully Chocolate Dark Chocolate Truffle Brownie Cake (S$7.90)

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Raspberry Vanilla Cheesecake (S$6.90)

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Bundt Cake (S$6.90)

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake (S$6.90)

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Starbucks Coffee Tiramisu Cake (S$6.90)

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Christmas-themed merchandise

If you're looking for gifts for your loved ones, Starbucks is also launching Christmas gifts that can be purchased each week.

For the first edition of Gift of the Week, one can get the Starbucks' Holiday Glitter Cold Cup Set.

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

A set of five 24oz (~710ml) cups go for S$36.90.

This set will be available in stores and on LazMall from Nov. 2.

Customers can also purchase a leak-proof bottle in either green or red:

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

It is available at S$7.90 (U.P. S$19.90) each with any purchase.

Top image from Starbucks Singapore.

