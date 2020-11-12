Back

Spotted wood owl spotted at Queen's Road in S'pore

A head-turner.

Belmont Lay | November 12, 2020, 11:48 PM

A man in Singapore spotted a rare spotted wood owl perched on a drain railing in Singapore on Nov. 11, 2020.

He posted several photos of the owl with humungous eyes staring back at him to the Singapore Wildlife sightings Facebook group.

The owl appeared at Queen's Road, which is near Farrer Road.

According to Wild Shores of Singapore, the spotted wood owl (Strix seloputo) is Singapore's largest owl.

It is listed as critically endangered here.

This species was first seen in Singapore in December 1985 in the central catchment forest followed by a breeding record in August 1986.

The Spotted Wood Owl has been found at several other sites and their population is estimated to be fewer than 30.

The adult is about 44cm to 48cm tall, with wings about 30cm long. Females are larger than males.

Breeding season is from January to August.

The owls breed in tree holes or in open branches, sometimes on the top of a Bird's-nest fern, often high up in a tall tree.

Two to three oval, pure white eggs are laid.

Eggs are laid on the wood or leaf debris.

These owls do not build nests.

All photos by Tan Wee Liang

