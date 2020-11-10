S'porean lady in final stages of blood cancer reunites with her only son in M'sia

The Covid-19 pandemic has separated families in Malaysia and Singapore who would usually be able to meet by just crossing the causeway.

With travel restrictions are still in place, some have to apply to be exempted in special cases.

One such case is Ban Madee, a Singaporean who suffers from leukemia, or blood cancer.

Given weeks to months to survive

According to a Facebook post on Nov. 6 by Andrew Chen Kah Eng, a Malaysian politician from the Democratic Action Party, Ban Madee is in the final stages of her terminal illness and would like to spend time with her only son in Malaysia.

A spokesperson from Ambulance Alpha told Mothership that the patient has been told by her doctor that she has weeks or months to live.

With the help of authorities and one doctor named Kaarthigan Ramaiah, her application for entry into Malaysia from Singapore was successfully approved in five days.

Due to her critical condition, Ban was exempted from having to go through a 14-day quarantine in Malaysia, and has since been reunited with her only son in Pekan Layang-layang, Johor.

A private practice doctor with an ambulance service, also the director of Lifesaver Ambulance Johor, this is not the first case where Kaarthigan has fulfilled his patient's last wish.

Earlier this year, a 46-year-old Singaporean Permanent Resident was reunited with her father in Malaysia, and she shortly passed after meeting her family members.

https://mothership.sg/2020/05/malaysian-worker-cancer-last-wish/

