SPF investigating 2 women for posts alleging racial bias in Orchard Tower murder case

Investigations are ongoing.

Joshua Lee | November 02, 2020, 10:37 PM

The Police are investigating two women — a 28-year-old and a 36-year-old — for contempt of court under Section 3(1)(a) of the Administration of Justice (Protection) Act.

According to a news release by the police late on Nov. 2, both women made social media posts that alleged that the accused persons in the 2019 Orchard Towers murder were given preferential treatment based on their race.

Investigations were initiated by two Authorisation Orders given by the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

Background

31-year-old Satheesh Noel s/o Gobidass was murdered on July 2, 2019 at Orchard Towers.

Seven people were initially charged with murder. Six eventually had their murder charges reduced after thorough investigations found that they were not involved in causing the death of the deceased, said the AGC.

One person — Chan Jia Xing — was eventually charged with consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place. He was let off with a conditional warning.

AGC said that it considered the facts of the case as well as his involvement — he tried to stop the attack and he cooperated with police investigations — before directing the Police to issue him with a 12-month conditional warning.

Only one of the original seven, Tan Sen Yang, is still being charged with murder.

Unrest on social media

The news of Chan's conditional warning triggered heated comments on Twitter and Instagram.

Many alleged or insinuated that it was due to preferential treatment due to his race, with some calling it "Chinese privilege", although without evidence.

Top image by Matthias Ang.

