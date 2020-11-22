Back

Over 300 new Covid-19 cases for 5th straight day in South Korea, possible 3rd wave if not contained

South Korea has already experienced two waves of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Andrew Koay | November 22, 2020, 03:08 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

South Korea is currently experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, with daily infection numbers hitting highs that were last seen in August.

According to Reuters, a total of 330 new cases were added to the national tally at midnight on Saturday (Nov. 21), making it the fifth day in a row that the country has recorded over 300 infections.

Officials have warned that stricter rules could be introduced if this trend continues, with the highly populated capital of Seoul and its surrounding areas of particular concern.

Reuters quoted senior Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official Lim Sook-young as saying the country was at a "critical juncture".

"If we fail to block the current spread, we could be facing a large nationwide infection that surpasses (the first two waves)", Lim added.

Tougher social distancing measures

With the daily national tally expected to reach 400 new cases next week and more than 600 in early December if the current rate of one patient infecting 1.5 people was not curbed, Lim said that the threshold for implementing tougher social distancing measures would soon be reached.

South Korea had already tightened prevention guidelines on Nov. 19 ahead of its highly competitive annual college entrance exams on Dec. 3, reported Reuters

Recent infections are believed to be spreading among college and private after-school tuition academies.

On Nov. 20, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for all social gatherings to be cancelled, but bars, nightclubs, religious services and sports events continue to be permitted with attendance restrictions.

Earlier in the year, South Korea had beaten back waves of infections in late February to early March and August.

Top photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Kovan pool allows humans & dogs to swim together from S$20/hour

You'll have to buy a minimum of five sessions though.

November 22, 2020, 02:57 PM

Johor chief minister: S'pore MOH invited to evaluate new proposal to allow 30,000 travellers daily to cross border

Johor wants to open borders with Singapore.

November 22, 2020, 02:44 PM

'Incredible Tales' on Netflix a reminder that Utt now 47 years old & looking ageless

Another preservative-eating celebrity.

November 22, 2020, 02:15 PM

Ex-Alexa engineer develops MeowTalk app to translate cat's meow

Enslavement of humans is now.

November 22, 2020, 02:02 PM

'Hidden' supermarket at Holland Village mall has dessert corner, deli & Jap restaurant

Grocery shopping is a legit past time.

November 22, 2020, 01:13 PM

Hoping for a miracle: S'porean, 27, gets terminal disease after trumping hair loss, breast cancer & brain tumour

Stories of Us: To say that Chan See Ting has been dealt a bad hand is an understatement. But the 27-year-old tells us why she is able to find joy amidst all the pain that has come her way.

November 22, 2020, 12:33 PM

SGH warns of scammers calling victims, asking them visit hospital without providing reason

Don't provide your personal information.

November 22, 2020, 12:16 PM

F&B service staff in S'pore reveal horror stories of the worst, most entitled customers they've met

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 22, 2020, 12:03 PM

Largest dog run in the east & bird perch opens at East Coast Park

New place for your doggo to run free.

November 22, 2020, 11:30 AM

Mark Lee thanks wife Catherine Ng for walking with him through life & on red carpet at 57th Golden Horse Awards

Best husband award.

November 22, 2020, 11:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.