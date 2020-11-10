Changi Airport Soup Restaurant having dim sum buffet from S$19.90++ between Nov. 11-30, 2020

So here's another 11.11 food deal for you to consider.

Dim sum buffet

Teahouse by Soup Restaurant will be having a dim sum buffet in November starting from S$19.90++ per person.

The buffet selection includes over 30 kinds of dim sum, including congee, buns and dumplings.

According to the restaurant, children (aged six and below) dine free and receive a complimentary set of Happy Animal Farm Baos:

Promotion details

The dim sum buffet prices are as follows:

The promotion is only valid at Teahouse at Soup Restaurant at Changi Airport Terminal 1, from Nov. 11 to Nov. 30.

Here's the full Facebook post:

Address & opening hours

Teahouse by Soup Restaurant

Changi Airport Terminal 1, #03-19

Mon - Thu: 11:30am - 2:30pm, 5:30pm - 10pm

Fri to Sun & PH: 11:30am to 10pm

Top photo via Soup Restaurant.