Hidden Seletar cafe has chill outdoor seating with view of airport runway, mains under S$20

Tucked away in Seletar is a cafe called Soek Seng 1954 Bicycle Cafe.

Hidden gem in Seletar

Here's what the cafe and seating looks like:

It faces the runway of Seletar Airport, where one might be able to get a glimpse of planes taking off in the distance.

Range of affordable mains

The cafe serves a range of main dishes, including Western fare such as burgers and chops.

Those who feel like having rice dishes will also be pleased to know that the cafe serves different dons, as well as Asian rice dishes like Ayam Panggang.

Most of the main courses are under S$20, with the exception of the ribeye steak, according to a photo of this menu:

Drinks menu here:

You can see a recent Facebook post on the cafe here:

Address & opening hours

80 Seletar Aerospace View

#01-01 Maj Aviation Building

Opening hours

Tue, Wed, Thur & Sun: 10am to 10pm

Fri & Sat: 10am to 11pm

Closed on Mondays.

The kitchen is closed from 3pm to 5pm daily.

