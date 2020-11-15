Back

Hidden Seletar cafe has chill outdoor seating with view of airport runway, mains under S$20

Catch a glimpse of planes in the distance.

Tanya Ong | November 15, 2020, 06:36 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Tucked away in Seletar is a cafe called Soek Seng 1954 Bicycle Cafe.

Hidden gem in Seletar

Here's what the cafe and seating looks like:

Sengkang to Punggol & Singapore Food, Property & Travel/FB

Sengkang to Punggol & Singapore Food, Property & Travel/FB

It faces the runway of Seletar Airport, where one might be able to get a glimpse of planes taking off in the distance.

Sengkang to Punggol & Singapore Food, Property & Travel/FB

Range of affordable mains

The cafe serves a range of main dishes, including Western fare such as burgers and chops.

Those who feel like having rice dishes will also be pleased to know that the cafe serves different dons, as well as Asian rice dishes like Ayam Panggang.

Most of the main courses are under S$20, with the exception of the ribeye steak, according to a photo of this menu:

Sengkang to Punggol & Singapore Food, Property & Travel/FB

Drinks menu here:

Sengkang to Punggol & Singapore Food, Property & Travel/FB

us.thefoodie/IG

andylouistabris/Instagram

Sengkang to Punggol & Singapore Food, Property & Travel/FB

You can see a recent Facebook post on the cafe here:

Address & opening hours

80 Seletar Aerospace View

#01-01 Maj Aviation Building

Opening hours

Tue, Wed, Thur & Sun: 10am to 10pm

Fri & Sat: 10am to 11pm

Closed on Mondays.

The kitchen is closed from 3pm to 5pm daily.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via xlxnelly/IG

S'pore woman goes all out in 'ooh-ah' battle with noisy Asian Koel in neighbourhood

Quite a confusing moment for residents in the neighbourhood.

November 15, 2020, 06:09 PM

Bakery in S'pore sells mini baguette buns with over 10 kinds of lava filling, costs S$11 for 6

Yummy.

November 15, 2020, 05:21 PM

Hong Kong govt tightens Covid-19 measures, 'invisible spreaders' may lead to 4th wave

More stringent measures for 11 days.

November 15, 2020, 04:52 PM

S'pore & 14 countries sign RCEP, world's largest free trade agreement, amid Covid-19

Landmark agreement.

November 15, 2020, 04:32 PM

S'porean woman, 26, quits corporate job to work in a farm in New Zealand

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 15, 2020, 04:14 PM

No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 15, 3 imported

Afternoon update.

November 15, 2020, 03:34 PM

Thai man mistakenly orders catbed during 11.11 sale thinking it's romantic couple tent

Lmao.

November 15, 2020, 03:19 PM

Pringles Japan launched batch of giant 161cm cans for 'Pringles Day' on Nov. 11

You'll never be short of pringles.

November 15, 2020, 02:04 PM

2 girls in S'pore lie on hood of Audi cruising down road in landed residential estate

Y tho.

November 15, 2020, 02:02 PM

22-year-old S'porean talked to corpses for 3 months to adapt to funeral parlour job

Stories of Us: The youngest employee of this funeral company is 22 and its oldest is only 37. Its founder Nicky Teo tells us why he is open to welcoming more youngsters to learn the trade.

November 15, 2020, 12:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.