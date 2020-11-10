S'pore zookeeper sings to oldest resident tortoise Astove like 'Disney princess', warms visitor's heart

Astove, an Aldabra giant tortoise from Seychelles, is the oldest animal in the Singapore Zoo.

Turning 80 years old this year, Astove leads a pretty chill life in the zoo.

Zookeeper sings to giant tortoise Astove, "You've Got a Friend in Me"

As much a foodie as Singaporeans are, Astove is usually drawn to its favourite vegetables.

Other than that, Astove clearly knows how to enjoy good music.

Recently, a visitor at the zoo, Gerald Koh, caught sight of a zookeeper, Elizabeth Chang, singing "You've Got a Friend in Me" to the tortoise.

Koh described Chang's voice as that of a "Disney princess" and was really moved by the heartwarming scene.

Here's a close-up clip shared by Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) in response to Koh's tweet:

In the video, you can see that Astove raise its head in approval of Chang's melodious tunes.

A way to show her love to Astove

Speaking to Mothership, Chang said that she often sings to Astove and she does that because "that’s what she loves to do and how she shows her love to him".

Astove would also follow Chang around as she sings in the exhibit on days when it is more awake.

"Astove is free to respond the way he wants to," Chang told Mothership.

The keeper who has been taking care of Astove for two years adds that the singing helps to keep Astove engaged and is a form of enrichment.

So sweet.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore