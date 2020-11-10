S'pore may get Covid-19 vaccine by the first quarter of 2021

Singapore may have access to a Covid-19 vaccine by the first quarter of 2021.

This was announced by Arcturus Therapeutics, an American pharmaceutical company that is working with Duke-NUS scientists on the vaccine on Monday (Nov. 9).

Looking to enter later stage clinical studies

Arcturus announced positive preliminary results for its Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials, which is currently in an early stage.

According to the company, no subjects have withdrawn from the study, and there have been no serious adverse events deemed to be treatment related.

The company says it is currently in discussions with the Singapore Health Sciences Authority to advance the vaccine into later stage clinical studies.

Singapore can purchase vaccines at pre-negotiated prices

In addition, Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB) will also be providing US$45 million (S$60.5 million) to Arcturus, in order to provide additional resources to sustain the rapid scale up of the vaccine.

EDB has also acquired the right to purchase up to US$175 million (S$235.6 million) of the vaccine at pre-negotiated prices.

Shipments are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Top image via MOH/FB (photo taken in 2018).