21 members of S'pore chapter of Shincheonji Church arrested by CID

Nine men aged between 22 and 31, and 12 women, aged between 21 and 49, were arrested by police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Nov. 9, 2020, for allegedly being members of an unlawful society.

Investigations took place in February, where five South Korean nationals who were identified to have held key positions in the local chapter of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (SCJ) were repatriated and the group’s front entities were dissolved.

Members of the local chapter were issued warnings to cease further involvement in SCJ activities, or face further action from the authorities.

The local SCJ chapter then resumed its activities covertly, under the direction of its South Korean parent chapter.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had allegedly re-engaged in activities connected to the unregistered local chapter of the SCJ, which is based in South Korea.

Another group of nine women, aged between 22 and 52, and two men, aged 23 and 36, are assisting the police with the ongoing investigations.

According to the police, SCJ has attracted accusations of being a cult in several countries due to its unorthodox teachings.

Based on testimonies of former members, Lee Man-Hee, the South Korean founder, had claimed to be the second coming of Christ, who would bring 144,000 people to Heaven with him on the Day of Judgement.

He also claimed to be the only person who can interpret the Bible, and SCJ allegedly regards all other churches and pastors as belonging to Satan.

CID is investigating members of the local SCJ chapter for potential offences under the Societies Act.

Anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful society under Section 14(3) of the Societies Act, Chapter 311, is liable to be sentenced to imprisonment for up to 3 years or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

