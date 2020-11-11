Back

21 members of S'pore chapter of Shincheonji Church arrested by CID

They were investigated in February.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 11, 2020, 09:07 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

Nine men aged between 22 and 31, and 12 women, aged between 21 and 49, were arrested by police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Nov. 9, 2020, for allegedly being members of an unlawful society.

Investigations took place in February, where five South Korean nationals who were identified to have held key positions in the local chapter of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (SCJ) were repatriated and the group’s front entities were dissolved.

Members of the local chapter were issued warnings to cease further involvement in SCJ activities, or face further action from the authorities.

The local SCJ chapter then resumed its activities covertly, under the direction of its South Korean parent chapter.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had allegedly re-engaged in activities connected to the unregistered local chapter of the SCJ, which is based in South Korea.

Another group of nine women, aged between 22 and 52, and two men, aged 23 and 36, are assisting the police with the ongoing investigations.

According to the police, SCJ has attracted accusations of being a cult in several countries due to its unorthodox teachings.

Based on testimonies of former members, Lee Man-Hee, the South Korean founder, had claimed to be the second coming of Christ, who would bring 144,000 people to Heaven with him on the Day of Judgement.

He also claimed to be the only person who can interpret the Bible, and SCJ allegedly regards all other churches and pastors as belonging to Satan.

CID is investigating members of the local SCJ chapter for potential offences under the Societies Act.

Anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful society under Section 14(3) of the Societies Act, Chapter 311, is liable to be sentenced to imprisonment for up to 3 years or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Related

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

M'sia horror movie 'Roh' & S'pore's 'Wet Season' submitted for international Oscar award

Southeast Asian cinema with a chance at recognition.

November 12, 2020, 09:43 AM

S'pore-Hong Kong return tickets hit S$1,000, sold out for first week of travel bubble

Everyone wants to eat some dim sum.

November 12, 2020, 01:30 AM

1 man beats up 3 men at Golden Mile car park, knocking 1 of them out cold

Mismatched.

November 12, 2020, 12:40 AM

Pirated Jewel Changi waterfall at ITE College Central as roof breaks letting rainwater in

Not as well-designed though and more spontaneous.

November 11, 2020, 11:56 PM

No new locations in S'pore visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, all imported cases

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 58,091.

November 11, 2020, 11:08 PM

Paper bag bursts & food falls to ground but customer still tips food deliveryman S$5

Good customers around.

November 11, 2020, 10:14 PM

Meidi-ya opens 2-storey flagship outlet at Millenia Walk with Kobe bakery & Hokkaido imports

Looks nice.

November 11, 2020, 07:52 PM

I'm a millennial who owns 12 credit & debit cards so I can save more money while I spend. Here’s how.

How else could a fresh grad afford fancy-schmancy experiences?

November 11, 2020, 06:58 PM

The Zouk Spin Class experience is a substitute for clubbing. For now.

Clubbing, but make it exercise.

November 11, 2020, 05:47 PM

800kg of unsold ugly vegetables rescued from Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre given to 3 community fridges

Still edible.

November 11, 2020, 05:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.