Construction of S'pore-Johor RTS link begins in M'sia, can serve 10,000 travellers per hour when ready in 2026

Construction for the Rapid Transit System (RTS) link between Singapore and Johor will begin after a virtual groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 22, 2020.

It was attended by Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the crown prince Tunku Ismail Idris, Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, and Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad, reported Malay Mail.

From Woodlands North to Bukit Chagar

The RTS link will travel 4km from Woodlands North in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor.

According to Malay Mail, Malaysia will pay an estimated RM3.7 billion (S$1.2 billion) while Singapore will pay about RM7 billion (S$2.3 billion) for the project.

CEO of Malaysia's MRT Corp Mohd Zarif Hashim said that the RTS link is designed to serve 10,000 passengers per hour — about half the number of passengers who use the Causeway between Singapore and Johor.

He said: "It will take an estimated four years to complete the civil structure, and another two years to install the system and operation for it to be ready. This means the RTS Link is expected to go live on Dec. 31, 2026.”

Quicker travel time

The RTS link will operate using four cars per set, with 3.6-minute intervals between trains during non-peak hours and 6-minute intervals between trains during peak hours.

The secretary-general of Malaysia's transport ministry Isham Ishak said that ticket pricing has yet to be finalised.

“However, any offered prices to the public will be competitive, as we wish to encourage the public to use this new train system," he added.

Expected to complete in 2026

The construction is expected to go on until 2026, reported The Star.

The expected completion of the project was originally 2024, but it was suspended at Malaysia's request.

On Jul. 30, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin met at the midpoint of the Johor Causeway as a symbolic gesture, to resume the RTS Link Project after three postponements.

Top image from Khaw Boon Wan/FB and Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar/FB.