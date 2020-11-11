SIA releases schedule for air travel bubble flights to Hong Kong, return tickets from S$558

Singapore and Hong Kong will start the world's first air travel bubble (ATB) on Nov. 22, 2020.

In a media statement, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has released the schedule of ATB flights between the two cities.

Daily ATB flights from Dec. 7 onwards

Within the SIA Group, SIA will operate the ATB flights to Hong Kong, while Scoot will operate the non-ATB flights.

The inaugural ATB flight on SIA from Singapore, SQ890, will depart on Nov. 22.

SIA has also released its schedule of ATB flights from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4.

From Dec. 7, SIA will operate daily return ATB flights to Hong Kong.

Return ticket to cost S$557.80

If you are looking to book an ATB flight to Hong Kong on SIA, you don't have to be worried about booking the wrong flight.

There's only one ATB flight available on the SIA website in each direction.

A return ticket will cost S$557.80, which is significantly higher than pre-pandemic prices.

The cheapest price for a return economy ticket on SIA to Hong Kong before the news of the air travel bubble first broke was S$400.

Under normal circumstances, return tickets on SIA can be had for under S$300, if the tickets are on promotion.

Scoot will operate non-ATB flights

According to SIA, customers who are not eligible to fly on ATB flights may choose to fly on Scoot to Hong Kong instead.

However, such passengers must meet the entry requirements for Hong Kong or Singapore, and will have to serve either a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or a quarantine.

SIA passengers with existing bookings on SIA's ATB flights, who do not meet ATB requirements, will have the option to be accommodated on Scoot instead.

These passengers will be notified via SMS, email or through SIA's mobile app, and SIA said that customer service agents will reach out to those who book directly with SIA for travel between Nov. 22, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, to assist with accommodation.

According to SIA, passengers who choose to be accommodated onto a Scoot flight will receive baggage allowance and meals, as well as KrisFlyer miles for the journey.

They will not enjoy any other benefits such as priority check-in, additional baggage allowance or lounge access, even if they are PPS Club or KrisFlyer Elite members.

