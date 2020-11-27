Back

Upper Boon Keng Sheng Siong staff commended for going extra mile to help elderly man cross road

All for you.

Belmont Lay | November 27, 2020, 02:35 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

An Upper Boon Keng resident has written in to Mothership to commend the good work done by Sheng Siong staff who work at the outlet near her home.

The Sheng Siong outlet is located at Block 11 Upper Boon Keng Road.

The reader wrote that she personally witnessed a Sheng Siong staff helping an elderly man, who appeared injured and had to use a walking aid for support, to carry his groceries and walk him safely across the road by gesturing to vehicles to give way.

The elderly man had difficulty walking promptly as the traffic light was counting down with 7 seconds left and he was barely one-third across the pedestrian crossing.

The incident took place on Nov. 26 afternoon.

The Mothership reader wrote:

Although the staff doesn’t have to help the elderly cross the road or carry groceries for the elderly, he still did. And because the elderly was injured, he was not able to walk fast enough during the time of the traffic light being green man. So the staff helped to wave to the buses and cars and thank them with hand gestures for their patience as this elderly man reached the mid partition of the road junction.

And it was not the first time she witnessed Sheng Siong staff going the extra mile.

She said she often sees the staff help customers bring groceries to their car boots as the car park is directly behind the Upper Boon Keng outlet.

She wrote: "They don’t have to, but they are always so willing to help and go the extra mile."

Sheng Siong staff responsive to feedback

The Mothership reader also said she appreciates Sheng Siong's responsiveness to feedback.

She has personally informed Sheng Siong about the noise generated during early morning deliveries of supplies to the outlet.

After writing in to Sheng Siong about the noise issues, she said she received a courtesy call from a staff member who told her they would try to do something about it.

She wrote: "True enough, they have either used a quieter ram and added cloths or carpets on the ram or moved slower up the ram so that it’s not so noisy and the noise gets absorbed by the cloths or carpets."

The Mothership reader added:

Hope this story gets out so more people can acknowledge the little things that fellow Singaporeans do to make this place a better place to live and also to be kinder when the elderly walk slowly in front of us, and also commend Sheng Siong for having amazing customer service :-)

S'pore Esports team wins S$268,000 Brawl Stars World Finals

Nice.

November 27, 2020, 01:28 PM

Yishun resident offers hot drinks & a place to rest for delivery riders during heavy rain

The hero we need.

November 27, 2020, 12:01 PM

Golden Mile Food Centre closing for renovation from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021

See you next year.

November 27, 2020, 11:43 AM

Trump 'won't say' if he will attend Biden's inauguration

Will he or won't he?

November 27, 2020, 11:19 AM

'Sketchy' man tries to 'scout' Japanese politician by showing her pictures of idol group, turns out she was a member

What are the odds.

November 27, 2020, 10:57 AM

Demolition work starts at 62-year-old Dakota Crescent housing estate

However, the central cluster of the estate, comprising six blocks and an iconic dove playground, will be preserved.

November 27, 2020, 10:38 AM

Honda Vezel beats red light & cuts off police car outside VivoCity, gets pulled over immediately

GG.

November 27, 2020, 03:06 AM

DFS S'pore Black Friday sale: Up to 61% off beers, wines, spirits & more from Nov. 27 - 30, 2020

Shop over 250 beers, wines, spirits, and more.

November 27, 2020, 12:44 AM

2 motorcyclists collide & fly during discretionary right turn at Bukit Panjang junction

Both male motorcyclists, aged 42 and 65, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

November 26, 2020, 11:26 PM

MOH expands free Covid-19 testing to Tekka Centre stallholders, Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre workers & delivery centres

More than 5,000 people who participated in these voluntary testing exercises have tested negative.

November 26, 2020, 11:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.