Upper Boon Keng Sheng Siong staff commended for going extra mile to help elderly man cross road

An Upper Boon Keng resident has written in to Mothership to commend the good work done by Sheng Siong staff who work at the outlet near her home.

The Sheng Siong outlet is located at Block 11 Upper Boon Keng Road.

The reader wrote that she personally witnessed a Sheng Siong staff helping an elderly man, who appeared injured and had to use a walking aid for support, to carry his groceries and walk him safely across the road by gesturing to vehicles to give way.

The elderly man had difficulty walking promptly as the traffic light was counting down with 7 seconds left and he was barely one-third across the pedestrian crossing.

The incident took place on Nov. 26 afternoon.

The Mothership reader wrote:

Although the staff doesn’t have to help the elderly cross the road or carry groceries for the elderly, he still did. And because the elderly was injured, he was not able to walk fast enough during the time of the traffic light being green man. So the staff helped to wave to the buses and cars and thank them with hand gestures for their patience as this elderly man reached the mid partition of the road junction.

And it was not the first time she witnessed Sheng Siong staff going the extra mile.

She said she often sees the staff help customers bring groceries to their car boots as the car park is directly behind the Upper Boon Keng outlet.

She wrote: "They don’t have to, but they are always so willing to help and go the extra mile."

Sheng Siong staff responsive to feedback

The Mothership reader also said she appreciates Sheng Siong's responsiveness to feedback.

She has personally informed Sheng Siong about the noise generated during early morning deliveries of supplies to the outlet.

After writing in to Sheng Siong about the noise issues, she said she received a courtesy call from a staff member who told her they would try to do something about it.

She wrote: "True enough, they have either used a quieter ram and added cloths or carpets on the ram or moved slower up the ram so that it’s not so noisy and the noise gets absorbed by the cloths or carpets."

The Mothership reader added: