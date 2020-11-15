Good Samaritans in Jurong West open umbrellas to shelter community cat from downpour

It's been a rainy Sunday.

While some of us are enjoying the cool weather from home, the downpour probably caught some off guard.

Community cats, for instance, might not be able to seek shelter as readily.

But, thankfully, there are some good samaritans around to lend these little residents a helping hand.

Community cat soundly asleep under umbrellas given by kindhearted people

One community cat in Jurong West was sheltered from the rain by two umbrellas provided by kind-hearted people.

The umbrellas were left opened on the ground by a pillar near a sheltered walkway, according to a Facebook post by one Haslinda Ali.

To prevent the open umbrellas from being blown away by the occasional gust of wind, a plier and a small slab of concrete were left behind to weigh the umbrellas down.

The little kitty was then able to enjoy its nap soundly under the umbrellas.

Here's the post in full:

So sweet.

Top image by Haslinda Ali/Facebook