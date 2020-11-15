Back

Good Samaritans in Jurong West open umbrellas to shelter community cat from downpour

:')

Zhangxin Zheng | November 15, 2020, 09:13 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

It's been a rainy Sunday.

While some of us are enjoying the cool weather from home, the downpour probably caught some off guard.

Community cats, for instance, might not be able to seek shelter as readily.

But, thankfully, there are some good samaritans around to lend these little residents a helping hand.

Community cat soundly asleep under umbrellas given by kindhearted people

One community cat in Jurong West was sheltered from the rain by two umbrellas provided by kind-hearted people.

The umbrellas were left opened on the ground by a pillar near a sheltered walkway, according to a Facebook post by one Haslinda Ali.

Photo by Haslinda Ali.

Photo by Haslinda Ali.

To prevent the open umbrellas from being blown away by the occasional gust of wind, a plier and a small slab of concrete were left behind to weigh the umbrellas down.

The little kitty was then able to enjoy its nap soundly under the umbrellas.

Photo by Haslinda Ali.

Here's the post in full:

So sweet.

Top image by Haslinda Ali/Facebook

10 Covid-19 cases discharged, imported cases include with recent travel history in India & Italy

Total number of cases to 58,119.

November 15, 2020, 09:10 PM

3-year-old labrador with separation anxiety looking for forever home in S'pore

It's best if the adopter doesn't own another dog.

November 15, 2020, 08:13 PM

Bukit Batok HDB invaded with cockroaches after fumigation as rubbish chute not properly sealed

Residents were advised to seal the openings and joints of their chutes.

November 15, 2020, 07:39 PM

Hidden Seletar cafe has chill outdoor seating with view of airport runway, mains under S$20

Catch a glimpse of planes in the distance.

November 15, 2020, 06:36 PM

S'pore woman goes all out in 'ooh-ah' battle with noisy Asian Koel in neighbourhood

Quite a confusing moment for residents in the neighbourhood.

November 15, 2020, 06:09 PM

Bakery in S'pore sells mini baguette buns with over 10 kinds of lava filling, costs S$11 for 6

Yummy.

November 15, 2020, 05:21 PM

Hong Kong govt tightens Covid-19 measures, 'invisible spreaders' may lead to 4th wave

More stringent measures for 11 days.

November 15, 2020, 04:52 PM

S'pore & 14 countries sign RCEP, world's largest free trade agreement, amid Covid-19

Landmark agreement.

November 15, 2020, 04:32 PM

S'porean woman, 26, quits corporate job to work in a farm in New Zealand

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 15, 2020, 04:14 PM

No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 15, 3 imported

Afternoon update.

November 15, 2020, 03:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.