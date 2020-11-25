First grant call for SG Eco Fund now open to support ideas for sustainability

The Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) has launched the first grant call for the SG Eco Fund today (Nov. 25) at its year-end appreciation event.

SG Eco Fund calling for applications

In total, SG Eco Fund amounts to S$50 million and is set up to support community-driven environmental or sustainability projects in Singapore.

The fund is open to individuals, groups of individuals or organisations.

Some examples of such ground-up initiatives include efforts by Tampines GreenLace residents to turn food waste into compost with the help of Zero Waste SG and Foodscape Collective, Minister for MSE Grace Fu mentioned in her speech.

At Tampines GreenLace, there is now a compost corner and a community garden that uses fertilisers made from food waste contributed by residents.

More broadly, the fund will cover projects from farming and food production to climate change mitigation and resilience, resource efficiency and recycling, and conservation of biodiversity.

Can apply for SG Eco Fund from now till January 31

Fu encouraged individuals, NGOs and businesses with ideas for sustainability to apply for the fund.

Successful applicants will be granted up to 80 per cent funding for supportable cost items, to a maximum of S$1 million.

The grant call will last till January 31, 2021.

You can find out more here.