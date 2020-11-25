Back

First grant call for SG Eco Fund now open to support ideas for sustainability

If you have ideas, go for it.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 25, 2020, 03:10 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

The Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) has launched the first grant call for the SG Eco Fund today (Nov. 25) at its year-end appreciation event.

SG Eco Fund calling for applications

In total, SG Eco Fund amounts to S$50 million and is set up to support community-driven environmental or sustainability projects in Singapore.

The fund is open to individuals, groups of individuals or organisations.

Some examples of such ground-up initiatives include efforts by Tampines GreenLace residents to turn food waste into compost with the help of Zero Waste SG and Foodscape Collective, Minister for MSE Grace Fu mentioned in her speech.

At Tampines GreenLace, there is now a compost corner and a community garden that uses fertilisers made from food waste contributed by residents.

via MSE Facebook video.

More broadly, the fund will cover projects from farming and food production to climate change mitigation and resilience, resource efficiency and recycling, and conservation of biodiversity.

Can apply for SG Eco Fund from now till January 31

Fu encouraged individuals, NGOs and businesses with ideas for sustainability to apply for the fund.

Successful applicants will be granted up to 80 per cent funding for supportable cost items, to a maximum of S$1 million.

The grant call will last till January 31, 2021.

You can find out more here.

 

7 new imported cases in S'pore on Nov. 25, no new local transmissions for 15th consecutive day

The total number of cases is now 58,190.

November 25, 2020, 03:33 PM

Watsons S'pore to charge S$0.10 for plastic bags per transaction on Tuesdays

Using fewer plastic bags.

November 25, 2020, 02:55 PM

S'pore's largest Timezone opening at Westgate on Dec. 4 with over 200 games & attractions

Stimulation.

November 25, 2020, 02:34 PM

PSLE results 2020: 98.4% of students qualified for secondary school

Results are pretty similar to the 2019 Primary 6 cohort.

November 25, 2020, 01:00 PM

4 friends book entire Funan GV cinema hall for S$435 to play Xbox games for 3 hours

'Once in a lifetime' experience.

November 25, 2020, 12:08 PM

IKEA S'pore to refund woman after pot's glass cover shatters while cooking porridge

IKEA stated that the incident could have been the result of tension.

November 25, 2020, 11:34 AM

Amos Yee pleads not guilty to child porn charges in US

He had allegedly exchanged nude photos with a 14-year-old Texas girl.

November 25, 2020, 10:55 AM

Japanese govt developing app to guide passengers through complicated Shinjuku station

Whenever a trip to Shinjuku becomes feasible.

November 25, 2020, 10:43 AM

Man, 63, allegedly stole housemate's grocery vouchers & filed false police report to prevent suspicion

Bad move.

November 25, 2020, 10:34 AM

Potent red wine chicken noodle & traditional Hakka yong tau foo from S$7 at Tekka Place

The noodles are excellent.

November 25, 2020, 09:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.