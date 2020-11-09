Up to 100 patrons to be allowed in S'pore clubs in pilot programme

On Nov. 6, it was announced that there will be pilot programmes involving a small amount bars, pubs, nightclubs, discotheques, and karaoke lounges, in view of the improving Covid-19 situation.

The Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) released more details on the pilot programmes in a press conference today (Nov. 9).

Clubs to have up to 100 patrons

According to a Straits Times report on Nov. 9, clubs that are part of this pilot will have a capacity limit of up to 100. There will be separate dancing and dining zones that can hold 50 people each.

All patrons have to wear masks on the dance floor, and stay 2m apart from other groups, indicated by floor markings and physical barriers.

Apart from nightclubs, karaoke establishments will also be allowed to have groups of up to five people within enclosed rooms.

Eating and drinking will be allowed within, but the rooms will have to be disinfected and aired for 15 minutes between groups.

For clubbing and karaoke activities, patrons must show proof of having taken a Covid-19 test in the last 24 hours before entering. Customers will likely need to absorb the cost of the test.

Hosts are not allowed to interact with customers in clubs or karaoke bars.

Pubs and bars, however, will be subject to the same rules as restaurants. Customers are not required to take a Covid-19 test.

Progressively rolled out

According to ST, the pilot for pubs and bars is expected to kick off by December. The programme involving karaoke establishments and nightclubs will only begin by January next year.

It is unclear which establishments will be selected for the pilot.

The decision will be made jointly by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Home Affairs, ST reported.

Top photo via Zouk Singapore/FB.