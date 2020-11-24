Back

Sephora S'pore's Black Friday sale happening from Nov. 26-27 with discounts of up to 35%

Sephora's last big public sale of the year.

Siti Hawa | November 24, 2020, 02:35 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

24 November 2020 - 24 November 2020

Sephora will be having its Black Friday sale, described as "Sephora's last big public sale of the year" from Nov. 26 to 27, 2020.

Members of the public and beauty pass members can enjoy 15 per cent off in-store and online.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$150 can enjoy 20 per cent off in-store and online.

Do note that all items are eligible for the 15 per cent or 20 per cent discount, except for sale items.

Photo via Sephora Singapore

Those looking for gifts for friends and family this festive season can consider purchasing the Holiday sets:

Photo via Sephora Singapore

Photo via Sephora Singapore

Photo via Sephora Singapore

Photo via Sephora Singapore

There'll also be "Black Friday Exclusives", which include products from brands such as Urban Decay, Laneige and Estee Lauder:

  • Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Always On Set

  • Kerastase Ker Haircare Must-have

  • Givenchy Black Friday Bestie's Box 2020

  • Laneige Water Wonderland Set Sulwhasoo

  • Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing 15ml Trial Kit

  • Frank Body Original Mega Scrub

  • Glow Recipe Glow Together Skincare Kit

  • Becca Mini ULL Lipstick twinpack

  • Urban Decay Beauty Value Set

  • Charlotte Tilbury Magic Skin Secrets Skincare Set

Selected brands such as Nars, Laura Mercier, Dolce and Gabbana, Tom Ford and Bobbi Brown will be offering up to 35 per cent off some items, which cannot be stacked with the site-wide discount.

Shoppers eligible for return vouchers

From 10am on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, the first 200 shoppers at each store and the first 500 shoppers online for each day will receive S$20 worth of return vouchers (S$10 online and S$10 in-store).

In response to Mothership, a representative from Sephora confirmed that the online sale will start at midnight on Nov. 26, but those that shop online from 12am to 9:59am on Nov. 26 will not be eligible for the vouchers.

Shoppers who qualify for this promotion will receive the vouchers digitally via their registered email address within 24 to 48 hours.

The return vouchers can be redeemed from Dec. 1 to 30, 2020.

Shop the sale online here or in-store.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Sephora Singapore

Poignant photo of Grabfood rider in Sengkang walking barefoot in heavy rain goes viral

Patience.

November 24, 2020, 02:19 PM

ICA officer charged with receiving sexual services & bribes from 2 Chinese nationals

The ICA officer received these favours in exchange for helping the two women remain in Singapore,

November 24, 2020, 02:05 PM

Organiser responds after therapy horse petting sessions at ION Orchard store draw flak

The therapy horses often visit schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

November 24, 2020, 12:51 PM

Biden picks former secretary of state John Kerry as climate envoy

This is the first time that the U.S. government will have an official dedicated to climate change.

November 24, 2020, 12:44 PM

S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers from separate individuals cannot be combined for single purchase

Not allowed.

November 24, 2020, 12:32 PM

S$2 million increase in money cheated through WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram scams for 1st half of 2020

The cons typically involved the scammers impersonating the victim's friends.

November 24, 2020, 12:03 PM

S'pore woman, 30, allegedly locked out of home by dad if she's not home by 7pm

If she tried to enter after 7pm, both her and her mother would be scolded.

November 24, 2020, 11:41 AM

73 new Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, situation worsening, govt says

Another wave possibly.

November 24, 2020, 03:10 AM

M'sia reports record 1,884 new Covid-19 cases in 1 day, highest ever

Another wave.

November 24, 2020, 01:23 AM

Covid-19: 4 more discharged from hospitals, no new places visited by infectious cases in S'pore

Today's update in full.

November 23, 2020, 11:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.