Sephora S'pore's Black Friday sale happening from Nov. 26-27 with discounts of up to 35%

Sephora will be having its Black Friday sale, described as "Sephora's last big public sale of the year" from Nov. 26 to 27, 2020.

Members of the public and beauty pass members can enjoy 15 per cent off in-store and online.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$150 can enjoy 20 per cent off in-store and online.

Do note that all items are eligible for the 15 per cent or 20 per cent discount, except for sale items.

Those looking for gifts for friends and family this festive season can consider purchasing the Holiday sets:

There'll also be "Black Friday Exclusives", which include products from brands such as Urban Decay, Laneige and Estee Lauder:

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Always On Set

Kerastase Ker Haircare Must-have

Givenchy Black Friday Bestie's Box 2020

Laneige Water Wonderland Set Sulwhasoo

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing 15ml Trial Kit

Frank Body Original Mega Scrub

Glow Recipe Glow Together Skincare Kit

Becca Mini ULL Lipstick twinpack

Urban Decay Beauty Value Set

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Skin Secrets Skincare Set

Selected brands such as Nars, Laura Mercier, Dolce and Gabbana, Tom Ford and Bobbi Brown will be offering up to 35 per cent off some items, which cannot be stacked with the site-wide discount.

Shoppers eligible for return vouchers

From 10am on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, the first 200 shoppers at each store and the first 500 shoppers online for each day will receive S$20 worth of return vouchers (S$10 online and S$10 in-store).

In response to Mothership, a representative from Sephora confirmed that the online sale will start at midnight on Nov. 26, but those that shop online from 12am to 9:59am on Nov. 26 will not be eligible for the vouchers.

Shoppers who qualify for this promotion will receive the vouchers digitally via their registered email address within 24 to 48 hours.

The return vouchers can be redeemed from Dec. 1 to 30, 2020.

Shop the sale online here or in-store.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Sephora Singapore