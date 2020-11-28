Back

S'poreans rediscover O'My Kampong halal eatery at quiet Sengkang Riverside Park while seeking novel unexplored places

In case you want something out of the way.

Belmont Lay | November 28, 2020, 03:56 PM

Sengkang Riverside Park, the relatively quiet part of the estate that is equally near Jalan Kayu, Punggol and Seletar, has a halal outdoor dining option.

O'My Kampong, which is by Old Chang Kee, has been opened there since December 2018.

But it has received more attention and interest from Singapore residents the last several months, as people on the island seek out harder to get to places for excursions and novel dining settings.

Far from being new, the eatery has been halal-certified since March 2019.

According to a food review posted on Facebook on Nov. 27, 2020, the current menu still serves chicken rice balls and nasi lemak.

Popular with families

The al fresco dining setting overlooks the park, which is popular with families over the weekend as adults and children will go there to cycle and walk their dogs.

Besides full-sized meals and drinks, the eatery also serves finger food.

O'My Kampong is diagonally across the road from the Sengkang Swimming Complex and McDonald's with a drive-thru.

Before O'My Kampong started operations, the space was run by Mushroom Cafe, which has now moved to MacRitchie Reservoir Park.

Location: Sengkang Riverside Park

50 Anchorvale St, Singapore 544834

Operating hours:

Monday closed

Tuesday to Friday 12pm to 9pm

Saturday & Sunday 8am to 9pm

Photos via O'My Kampong

