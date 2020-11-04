Sealy Singapore to honour orders made by Robinsons customers

Customers who ordered mattresses from Sealy Singapore through Robinsons will have their purchases honoured.

Has not been paid by Robinsons

In a press release posted their Facebook page on Nov. 4, the mattress maker said that "hundreds of Sealy's valued customers" had paid Robinsons in full for Sealy beds, but Sealy Singapore had not been paid to deliver said beds to those customers.

On Oct. 30, it was suddenly announced that the Robinsons department store is due to be closed.

Customers who had previously ordered and paid for beds and bedding products, some even ordering thousands of dollars worth of such items were left in the lurch.

Robinsons had then said that the matter of undelivered mattresses was a "priority issue to be addressed with the mattress suppliers" and was thus scheduling meetings with mattress suppliers on an "urgent basis" to resolve the situation.

Sealy to honour orders paid in full to Robinsons

Sealy Singapore said that they will honour the orders placed by customers who paid in full to Robinsons for their beds, and will fulfil those orders.

This is in spite of Sealy Singapore not being paid by Robinsons.

Customers will only be required to pay an additional S$50 delivery fee, and Sealy Singapore will contact each customer shortly to arrange delivery.

Sealy Singapore will also contact customers who have paid deposits or made partial payments to Robinsons for Sealy beds for further arrangements for the fulfilment of their orders.

Previously, Sealy Singapore had advised customers to contact the bank to cancel the payment made to Robinsons immediately, and redirect the purchase to the mattress brand directly.

Some customers ran into issues doing so as some of them had made the purchase last year.

