Back

Sealy Singapore to honour orders made by Robinsons customers

A silver lining for some.

Guan Zhen Tan | November 04, 2020, 06:18 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Customers who ordered mattresses from Sealy Singapore through Robinsons will have their purchases honoured.

Has not been paid by Robinsons

In a press release posted their Facebook page on Nov. 4, the mattress maker said that "hundreds of Sealy's valued customers" had paid Robinsons in full for Sealy beds, but Sealy Singapore had not been paid to deliver said beds to those customers.

On Oct. 30, it was suddenly announced that the Robinsons department store is due to be closed.

Customers who had previously ordered and paid for beds and bedding products, some even ordering thousands of dollars worth of such items were left in the lurch.

Robinsons had then said that the matter of undelivered mattresses was a "priority issue to be addressed with the mattress suppliers" and was thus scheduling meetings with mattress suppliers on an "urgent basis" to resolve the situation.

Sealy to honour orders paid in full to Robinsons

Sealy Singapore said that they will honour the orders placed by customers who paid in full to Robinsons for their beds, and will fulfil those orders.

This is in spite of Sealy Singapore not being paid by Robinsons.

Customers will only be required to pay an additional S$50 delivery fee, and Sealy Singapore will contact each customer shortly to arrange delivery.

Sealy Singapore will also contact customers who have paid deposits or made partial payments to Robinsons for Sealy beds for further arrangements for the fulfilment of their orders.

Previously, Sealy Singapore had advised customers to contact the bank to cancel the payment made to Robinsons immediately, and redirect the purchase to the mattress brand directly.

Some customers ran into issues doing so as some of them had made the purchase last year.

Related stories:

Top image via Robinsons Facebook page

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

S’pore doctors debunk fertility misconceptions & explain why couples should get their fertility health checked

Having a baby isn’t as easy as one might think.

November 04, 2020, 06:04 PM

Not all items taken by Parti Liyani affected by break in chain of custody: Shanmugam

Shanmugam said the police could have acted faster to prevent the break in chain of custody for some of the items.

November 04, 2020, 05:48 PM

Garden-themed hotel buffet in Bugis has chilli crab, durian pengat & more from S$48++

Instagram-worthy.

November 04, 2020, 05:44 PM

Young S'porean hawkers behind Beng Who Cooks to open new restaurant at Neil Rd

The restaurant will have a dinner menu too, as compared to their previous hawker stall.

November 04, 2020, 05:23 PM

McDonald's S'pore to consider selling Chicken McCrispy at other outlets after 'positive reactions'

Subject to customer feedback, McDonald's said.

November 04, 2020, 05:05 PM

Curry chee cheong fun exists in S'pore, & you can have it with yong tau foo

What a combo.

November 04, 2020, 04:56 PM

Ex-Jumbo Seafood chef opens affordable seafood 'pao fan' stall with prices from S$6

Starting his own business at 58.

November 04, 2020, 04:52 PM

Trump declares victory in key swing states Georgia & North Carolina before all votes in

Moments after he claimed he is on course to winning Arizona, the state was taken by Biden.

November 04, 2020, 04:22 PM

S'pore govt trialing pre-event Covid-19 testing to allow more people to attend 'higher-risk' activities: Gan Kim Yong

Frequency at which the activity takes place and potential risk factors inherent to the nature of the event are among considerations the government takes when determining capacity limits of events.

November 04, 2020, 04:21 PM

How ex-permanent secretary of S'pore's MFA sees Trump vs Biden election

Dealing with the world as it is.

November 04, 2020, 03:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.