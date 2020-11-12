SEA Aquarium offers Christmas-themed dome dining with 4- or 5-course set dinner from S$118++

S.E.A. Aquarium's dome dining experience, Aqua Gastronomy, is back and this time it's offering a Festive Edition, four-course and five-course set dinner.

The dining experience was sold out when it was first launched in September.

Its comeback has also proven to be popular as there are only limited slots left in Nov. and Dec. for the Festive Edition.

Here are the prices:

(Nov. 6 to Dec. 18, 2020) Four-course Holiday Menu: S$118++ for RWS Members, S$138++ for non-members

(Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, 2021) Five-course deluxe Festive Menu: S$139++ for RWS Members and S$168++ for non-members.

Diners who opt for the Festive Menu will receive a complimentary glass of champagne cocktail.

The dining pods

While there are only eight "igloo pods", there are also decorate tables for dining.

Diners will be served a "sustainable seafood menu" while enjoying a view of the Open Ocean Habitat at the S.E.A. Aquarium.

Festive decorations such as Christmas garlands can be seen on the dining pods.

Four-course Holiday Menu

Some items on the Holiday Menu include "Snowy Morning" which comprises Braised Yumbah Abalone, French Sea Whelk, Shaoxing Snow and Tsukemono.

You can view the full menu here.

Here are some photos of the food and drinks from the Holiday Menu:

Holiday Lights:

Reflection of Bliss:

Gift of Treasures:

You can also view the five-course Festive Menu here.

Find out more about Aqua Gastronomy or make a reservation here.

Top photos via Resorts World Sentosa