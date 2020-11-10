Back

Co-creator of 'Scooby-Doo' cartoon series, Ken Spears, dies at 82

Zhangxin Zheng | November 10, 2020, 12:20 PM

Co-creator of popular TV animated series "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!", Ken Spears, has died on the morning of Nov. 6 (Singapore time).

He was 82.

His passing came less than three months after the demise of his animation partner, Joe Ruby.

The two of them founded Ruby-Spears Productions that produced the Scooby-Doo series.

According to Variety, Spears died from complications related to Lewy body dementia.

Tributes

Many Scooby-Doo fans have paid tribute to Spears as, the animation has brought joy to generations of people.

Top image from Scooby-Doo/Facebook and Scooby-Doo fandom website 

