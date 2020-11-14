SCDF officers perform complex sea rescue operation to evacuate injured man on board container vessel

The rescue personnel of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will help anyone in need, whether they're on land or out at sea.

On Nov. 14, the SCDF conducted a rescue operation after a man on board an anchored container vessel in the southeast of Singapore was reported injured.

He had fallen down a hatch and sustained a serious leg injury.

The SCDF dispatched two marine vessels, and two SCDF marine specialists who were also trained as Emergency Medical Technicians boarded the container vessel.

The injured man was found to be conscious but immobile.

System of ropes and pulleys

The marine specialists successfully secured the injured man onto a stretcher. But as this was taking place on a ship out at sea, buffeted by waves and strong winds, extra steps had to be taken.

At the same time, SCDF officers from the Heavy Rescue Vessel also boarded the container vessel to set up a lowering system of ropes and pulleys between the two vessels.

Despite the tricky conditions, the injured man was safely lowered to the deck of the Heavy Rescue Vessel.

He was then ferried to Marina South Pier where an ambulance was waiting, and after an assessment by the ambulance's medical crew, he was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Top image from SCDF.