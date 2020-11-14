Back

SCDF officers perform complex sea rescue operation to evacuate injured man on board container vessel

By land or sea.

Sulaiman Daud | November 14, 2020, 02:16 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

The rescue personnel of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will help anyone in need, whether they're on land or out at sea.

On Nov. 14, the SCDF conducted a rescue operation after a man on board an anchored container vessel in the southeast of Singapore was reported injured.

He had fallen down a hatch and sustained a serious leg injury.

The SCDF dispatched two marine vessels, and two SCDF marine specialists who were also trained as Emergency Medical Technicians boarded the container vessel.

The injured man was found to be conscious but immobile.

System of ropes and pulleys

The marine specialists successfully secured the injured man onto a stretcher. But as this was taking place on a ship out at sea, buffeted by waves and strong winds, extra steps had to be taken.

At the same time, SCDF officers from the Heavy Rescue Vessel also boarded the container vessel to set up a lowering system of ropes and pulleys between the two vessels.

Despite the tricky conditions, the injured man was safely lowered to the deck of the Heavy Rescue Vessel.

He was then ferried to Marina South Pier where an ambulance was waiting, and after an assessment by the ambulance's medical crew, he was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Top image from SCDF.

73-year-old Indian restaurant offers assortment of sweetmeats for S$1.50 each

Each sweet packs a punch.

November 14, 2020, 01:18 PM

S'pore satay vendor offers S$25 all-you-can-eat satay buffet on Fridays at River Valley

Satay away if you're on a diet.

November 14, 2020, 01:08 PM

S'pore arts community holding town hall meeting for individuals to volunteer for Arts NMP role

It could be you.

November 14, 2020, 12:45 PM

S'porean woman, 26, explains why all first dates should be at a hawker centre

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 14, 2020, 12:14 PM

Famous Orient Express attraction in December will feature pop-up restaurant with Michelin-starred chef

Luxury travel in 1883.

November 14, 2020, 11:49 AM

Krispy Kreme S'pore launches S$3.50 doughnuts with ruby, gold chocolate & tiramisu for Christmas

Looks festive.

November 14, 2020, 11:00 AM

Dessert shop at Bugis sells handmade Chendol, Orh Nee, Sesame Paste & more from S$3

Looks good.

November 14, 2020, 09:33 AM

Deepavali festive mood in Little India muted in 2020, but still drew crowds

Pandemic ruined festivities.

November 14, 2020, 05:19 AM

Imported Covid-19 cases include those with travel history in Europe, US, & Russia

No new locations were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious.

November 13, 2020, 11:13 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan congratulates Aung San Suu Kyi on winning Myanmar's general election

They have secured a majority of parliament seats in Myanmar's second free election.

November 13, 2020, 06:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.