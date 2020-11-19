Back

Carousell scalpers reselling PlayStation 5 in S'pore for as high as S$1,500 on day of launch

Marked up by hundreds of dollars within hours.

Jane Zhang | November 19, 2020, 05:01 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) was officially launched in Singapore today (Thursday, Nov. 19).

And like all popular items sold in Singapore, scalpers have already flocked to Carousell on Day 1 to resell the highly-anticipated gaming console at extremely marked-up prices.

This isn't too surprising, though, given that this already occurred two months ago in September, when the pre-orders of the PS5 were first made available.

Marked up by hundreds of dollars on Carousell

The new PS5 comes in two editions: the PS5 Digital Edition, and the PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray™ disc drive, with recommended retail prices of S$599 and S$729 respectively.

On Nov. 19, the day of the PS5 launch in Singapore, a number of Carousell sellers have already started to try and sell the console at highly-inflated prices.

Most of the PS5 with disc drives are selling for around S$1,200, although one seller has indicated a price of S$1,500 — more than double the recommended retail price of S$729.

Relatively lower markups

The lowest markup that we saw was a digital version being sold for S$799, a S$200 markup from the recommended retail price of S$599.

And one of the cheaper disc drive PS5s available? S$1,100, a $371 markup.

It seems that this seller might have a reason he's selling it at a less-inflated price than other sellers...

Mismatch between buyers and sellers

Unfortunately for some hopeful buyers who have taken to Carousell, there appears to be a discrepancy between their asking prices and what sellers are hoping for.

On the bright side, if anyone is looking for a PlayStation 4...

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos screenshot from Carousell.

Taxi driver, 64, taken to hospital after colliding with stationary motorcycle at Tanjong Pagar

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 19, 2020, 04:09 PM

No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore for 9 days in a row

More updates tonight.

November 19, 2020, 03:36 PM

M'sia's PM Muhyiddin admits 3rd Covid-19 wave was caused by Sabah elections

Covid-19 cases spiked as campaigning during the elections were underway.

November 19, 2020, 03:15 PM

PS5 launches in S'pore with retail price of S$599, & light-up at Gardens by the Bay

Sleek.

November 19, 2020, 03:11 PM

Cute baby elephant unsuccessfully hides behind pole after getting caught eating sugarcane

Over the past 60 years, forests in Thailand have reduced by 60 per cent, causing wild elephants to sometimes forage on crops.

November 19, 2020, 03:05 PM

SUSS student studies along HDB corridor since circuit breaker, hopes to help others in similar situation as her

These challenges didn't deter her.

November 19, 2020, 02:52 PM

S'pore green groups hope primate scientist Andie Ang can be considered for NMP

Three candidates were nominated at the virtual town hall and Ang had the most number of votes.

November 19, 2020, 02:25 PM

More than 400 creditors seeking over S$31m from Robinsons, employees potentially owed S$4.3m

Creditors may continue to submit proof of debts owed to them by Robinsons.

November 19, 2020, 01:48 PM

S'porean Muslim convert leaves well-paying job after 12 years to open halal beef noodles stall, judged for being 'not Muslim enough'

Stories of us: They had no idea what he went through.

November 19, 2020, 01:41 PM

Trump to attend APEC summit after having ceded limelight to China

The new Biden administration is expected to pursue a more inclusive approach to trade.

November 19, 2020, 01:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.