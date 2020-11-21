SBS Transit bus driver offers spare mask to commuter about to alight & run back home

One forgetful commuter was lucky to encounter a kind bus driver who offered him a spare face mask.

This is after he left his home without one.

Had forgotten his mask

Steven Ho took to Facebook to share about the incident-turned-"wonderful Saturday morning" on Nov. 21.

Ho was about to board bus service 102 to Hougang Interchange when he realised he had forgotten to don a mask.

He then stepped out of the bus and was about to run back home to retrieve his mask.

However, he was stopped in his tracks by the female SBS Transit bus driver, who was identified by the transport company to be Bus Captain Shi Yun.

Shi Yun called out to Ho and proceeded to offer him one of her spare masks. She even asked if one mask was enough, Ho said.

Ho subsequently thanked her to which she responded that it was a "small issue".

He also asked Shi Yun for a picture he could post online with, to which she consented and even struck a pose.

Shi Yun was also commended by SBS Transit in a Facebook post for her kindness.

"Good job, Bus Captain Shi Yun, for looking out for our passenger's safety! 👍🏻 And thank you, Steven, for sharing this pleasant experience with us."

You can read Ho's full post here.

Top photo from Steven Ho / FB