'Park properly' written on sanitary pad & stuck on Mini Cooper as driver is a bloody fool

If it sticks, it fits.

Belmont Lay | November 28, 2020, 02:18 PM

In a bid to send a message that the driver of a Mini Cooper is a bloody fool, an unused sanitary pad with the words "Park properly" was scrawled on it in black ink and pasted on the windscreen of the car that was not even in a proper parking lot.

Photos of the feminine hygiene product retaliation was posted on Facebook on Nov. 28, 2020.

The comments section of the post produced a lively discussion regarding what else the sanitary pad message was trying to send, besides suggesting the driver of the Mini Cooper is a bloody fool.

These include the driver being a **** and more than just wet behind the ears.

Comments also touched on the novelty and usefulness of sanitary pads in dealing with lousy drivers, and hinting at the identity of the messenger.

Some noted that the sanitary pad was useful as it has a sticky adhesive underside portion to ensure the message doesn't fall off.

The messenger of the sanitary pad message is also likely to be a woman, or a new age man who carries sanitary pads for other women, just in case.

Some noted that a used pad might have been more effective, but this idea was shot down as it would quickly become a public health issue in this time of Covid-19 if a used pad was used.

Incident happened in Malaysia

The incident took place in Malaysia in March 2020.

The backstory goes: A woman driver was in a rush to exit the car park but found her car blocked from exiting smoothly by this Mini Cooper.

But she managed to manoeuvre her vehicle out of the lot by going forward and backward diagonally multiple times and exiting without a scratch eventually.

To inform the Mini Cooper driver of how inconsiderate it was to park the car in this manner, the woman left a note on her unused sanitary pad as she did not have other writing material on her.

