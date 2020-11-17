Samurai Beef Burger, Ninja Chicken Burger & Seaweed Shaker Fries back at McDonald's S'pore from Nov. 19, 2020

A few seasonal favourites will be back in McDonald's from Nov. 19, 2020.

The returning Samurai Beef Burger (from S$6.20) consists of a quarter-pound beef patty dipped in teriyaki sauce, lettuce, and mayo.

Ninja Chicken Burgers (from S$6.20) feature crispy chicken thigh glazed with sweet nanban sauce, shredded white cabbage, cucumbers, and Japanese tartar sauce between charcoal buns.

Upsize your meal from S$0.70 for Seaweed Shaker Fries.

These items are available after breakfast hours, while stocks last.

New desserts

McDonald's is also launching a new Coffee Milk Tea ice cream series (also known as "yuan yang" flavour) on the same day.

These come in cone (from S$1), sundae (from S$2), and McFlurry (from S$3) form.

You can find the desserts at McDonald’s Dessert Kiosks after breakfast hours.

Top image via McDonald's Singapore