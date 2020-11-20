Back

Hong Kong actor Sammul Chan, 42, diagnosed with incurable brain disease

He might quit the showbiz and focus on missionary.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 20, 2020, 01:47 AM

Hong Kong actor Sammul Chan, 42, has reportedly been diagnosed with cerebrovascular disease.

The former TVB star is known for his roles in many popular Hong Kong dramas such as "Survivor's Law", "Triumph in the Skies", "The Academy", and "The Four".

In 2010, Chan left TVB and focused his career in mainland China.

Taking hiatus from acting

According to HK01 on Nov. 16, Chan has not been active in showbiz since late 2019, after shooting an online film in mainland China.

During a medical check up in 2018, Chan found out that he was missing a blood vessel in his brain.

The condition is hereditary and does not have a cure.

The Hong Kong media reported that after discovering his illness, Chan has developed a different outlook on life.

HK01 reported that Chan is now focusing on a four-year theology course.

It was also rumoured that he might quit showbiz and focus on being a missionary.

Chan told media that he is focusing on both work and studies now.

Fellow actor Vinci Wong, who is a close friend of Chan, told media that Chan is taking a break to focus on his studies.

Chan was most recently sighted catching up with Bernice Liu in early November.

hong kong celebrities Photo via Bernice Liu's Instagram.

