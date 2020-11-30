Back

New SAFRA Yishun bistro lets you dine in Instagram-worthy private KTV rooms while listening to music

Colourful.

Jane Zhang | November 30, 2020, 04:48 PM

If anyone is asking 'what's good in Yishun?', this may just be something to consider.

A newly-opened bistro by HaveFun Karaoke at SAFRA Yishun has vibrant, aesthetic decorations as the perfect background for photos, private dining in the karaoke rooms, and a food and drinks (including alcohol) menu.

Instagram-worthy decor

Here are some photos of the Instagram-worthy design of the bistro, as shared on Facebook by one Vivien Teo:

Photo via Vivien Teo on Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook group.

Photo via Vivien Teo on Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook group.

Photo via Vivien Teo on Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook group.

Photo via Vivien Teo on Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook group.

Photo via Vivien Teo on Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook group.

Photo via Vivien Teo on Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook group.

There is a regular seating area, but diners can also opt to make use of the private KTV rooms to listen to music while enjoying their meal.

There is no extra charge to use the rooms.

Photo via Vivien Teo on Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook group.

Photo via Vivien Teo on Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook group.

Photo via Vivien Teo on Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook group.

Unfortunately, you currently aren't allowed to actually sing karaoke in the KTV rooms due to Covid-19 restrictions, but you can listen to music as you eat your meal.

Menu

According to the menu available on the HaveFun Karaoke website, the bistro offers a variety of food items, such as:

  • Cheese baked pork rice (S$9.80)

  • Hong Kong crispy fried noodles (S$7.80)

  • Tako mentaiko and teriyaki chicken with bonito flakes pizza (S$23.80)

  • Truffle fries (S$9.80)

The bistro also sells a variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks.

Opening hours

The bistro is located at #01-04 at SAFRA Yishun (60 Yishun Avenue 4), and is open to non-SAFRA members as well.

The opening hours are:

  • Monday to Friday: 2:30pm to 9:30pm

  • Saturday and Sunday: 12pm to 9:30pm

Top photo via Vivien Teo on Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook group.

