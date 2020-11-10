Back

Man, 19, arrested for impersonating safe distancing enforcement officer

Real safe distancing officers can be identified through their passes.

Jason Fan | November 10, 2020, 04:36 PM

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he was suspected of impersonating a Covid-19 safe distancing enforcement officer.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), two other men, aged 20 and 35, are assisting in investigations.

The men claimed to be from "SG United"

On Oct. 17, 2020, the SPF received a report that three men were believed to have impersonated Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers (EOs) near Westgate shopping mall.

Investigations revealed the three men had claimed to be from an organisation by the name of "SG United".

Officers from Clementi Police Division established the three men's identities through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, and ascertained that they were not hired by any government agencies.

They were also not authorised to perform safe distancing enforcement duties.

According to the SPF, investigations against the three men are ongoing.

The offence of cheating by impersonation carries an imprisonment term of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

Safe distancing officers will not ask offenders for cash

Members of the public are advised that EOs and Safe Distancing Ambassadors can be identified through their passes, or the SG Clean Ambassador pass.

EOs may also wear a red armband.

An image of a Safe Distancing Enforcement Officer. Image via NEA/FB.

According to the SPF, besides police officers, EOs are the only authorised persons who can take enforcement action by issuing fines for breaches of safe distancing and safe management measures.

Ambassadors may only help to advise and guide businesses and individuals to comply with safe distancing and safe management measures.

Notices for fines will be issued in hard copy either on site or through mail, EOs will never ask offenders to make payment in cash, provide bank account details or One-Time-Passwords to make payment.

Top image via NEA/FB and Our Tampines Hub/FB..

