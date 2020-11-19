Back

More than 400 creditors seeking over S$31m from Robinsons, employees potentially owed S$4.3m

Creditors may continue to submit proof of debts owed to them by Robinsons.

Nigel Chua | November 19, 2020, 01:48 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Provisional liquidators of Robinsons, KordaMentha, released a notice on Nov. 18, revealing that over S$31 million in claims have been made against the department store by more than 400 creditors.

The creditors had previously been asked to submit proof of their debts to the provisional liquidators.

However, fine print on the provisional liquidators' notice says that the amounts detailed are not an admission of any claim and that the claims "remain subject to the formal adjudication process."

This means that some of the claims may be contested, rejected, or set off against debts that these creditors owe to Robinsons.

S$7.2 million owed to largest creditor

The largest debt of S$7,200,992.65 is claimed to Swee Cheng Holdings Pte Ltd, which The New Paper (TNP) reports is the landlord of Robinsons' Heeren outlet.

Another entry on the list is "potential employee claims", to the tune of S$4,377,698.39.

Two other million-dollar claims corresponded to "Lendlease Retail Investment 3", for S$4,203,423.86, and "HTSG A/C RCS Trust - RC" for S$4,221,223.01.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller of Goods and Service has a claim for S$875,380.71.

Suppliers who made claims

A number of the claims appear to have been made by Robinsons' suppliers, including mattress suppliers Sealy, Serta, Simmons, and other companies:

  • Chanel Pte Ltd: S$72,976.58

  • Clarins Pte Ltd: S$111,117.61

  • Elizabeth Arden SEA Pte Ltd: S$67,796.89

  • Estee Lauder Cosmetics Pte Ltd: S$224,942.49

  • Guess? Singapore Pte Ltd: S$23,531.36

  • Le Creuset Singapore Pte Ltd: S$55,170.72

  • L'oreal Singapore Pte Ltd: S$572,689.83

  • LVMH Fragrances & Cosmetics: S$272.576.88

  • Meyer Housewares (Singapore): S$39,734.02

  • RSH (Singapore) Pte Ltd: S173,943.59

  • Sealy Asia (S) Pte Ltd: S$56,590.58

  • Serta International Pte Ltd: S$17,889.48

  • Simmons (South-east Asia): S$35,556.23

  • Triumph International: S$358,598.66

  • Wacoal Singapore Pte Ltd: S$97,521.57

Liquidators to be formally appointed at creditors meeting

The Nov. 18 notice says that an online creditors meeting will take place on Thursday, November 26, and that creditors must register to attend.

Creditors may continue to submit proof of debts owed to them by Robinsons, and must do so by 4pm on November 25 in order to have voting rights at the meeting.

The meeting's agenda includes the creditors receiving a statement of the company's affairs together with a list of creditors and their estimated claim amounts, as well as making a resolution to formally appoint liquidators from KordaMentha.

The liquidators' role is to liquidate the assets of the company by seizing and selling them, and then distribute the proceeds among its creditors according to the law.

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Syahindah Ishak

S'porean Muslim convert leaves well-paying job after 12 years to open halal beef noodles stall, judged for being 'not Muslim enough'

Stories of us: They had no idea what he went through.

November 19, 2020, 01:41 PM

Trump to attend APEC summit after having ceded limelight to China

The new Biden administration is expected to pursue a more inclusive approach to trade.

November 19, 2020, 01:27 PM

Man in S'pore captures photos of flooded bridge at Pulau Ubin on Nov. 15

Seems like people were having a splashing good time.

November 19, 2020, 12:47 PM

S'pore Mint selling 2021 Year of the Ox collectible coins featuring Coney Island bull

Huat ah.

November 19, 2020, 12:39 PM

White MPV with M'sian plates runs red light, hitting cyclist at junction in Sengkang

Dangerous driving.

November 19, 2020, 12:17 PM

S'porean man, 28, charged for not updating residential address

The penalty for failing to report a change of address is a fine of up to S$5,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

November 19, 2020, 11:46 AM

SCDF's old firefighting hoses to be repurposed as toys & beds for animals at WRS

Awwww.

November 19, 2020, 11:11 AM

Hawker behind Ah Boon Handmade Fishcake passes away from cancer

Rest in peace.

November 19, 2020, 11:07 AM

8 S'pore cafes with brunch, desserts, or coffee that open 24/7 or way past midnight

Supper time.

November 19, 2020, 10:37 AM

10-week-old puppy in S'pore that is scared of hair dryers & vacuum cleaners looking for forever home

Adopt, don't shop.

November 19, 2020, 10:17 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.