Convicted paedophile Richard Huckle sodomised, tortured, strangled & stabbed up nose in prison as payback for sexually abusing children

Convicted British paedophile Richard Huckle was sodomised and had an instrument stuck up his nose into his brain before being strangled and stabbed to death by a fellow prisoner in 2019.

A UK court was told this week that his alleged killer in prison called Huckle's killing “poetic justice”.

On Oct. 14, 2019, Huckle was found mutilated and dead in his cell at Full Sutton prison, aged 33.

Huckle was serving 22 life sentences with a minimum prison term of 25 years before being eligible to apply for parole for sexually preying on scores of Malaysian and Cambodian children a decade ago.

Tortured and killed to give him a taste of own medicine

British tabloid Metro reported prosecutor Alistair Neil Macdonald telling the Hull Crown Court in the UK that objects were inserted into Huckle’s anus and brain as “a form of punishment” for the crimes he had committed.

Huckle was assaulted by fellow inmate Paul Fitzgerald, 29, who was sentenced to indefinite imprisonment for sexual assault on a dog-walker in 2009.

Fitzgerald allegedly attacked Huckle in his cell.

Fitzgerald strangled Huckle with a ligature, forced a pen up his nose into his brain and inserted a kitchen utensil in his anus.

Huckle's reputation as a child rapist preceded him.

He was dubbed Britain’s worst paedophile for abusing nearly 200 children.

Huckle's attacker wanted paedophile to experience abuse

The court heard the attack in prison was carefully planned and considered by Fitzgerald, who is now on trial for murder.

Fitzgerald's defence is arguing for manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Fitzgerald's lawyers say he is suffering from a mixed personality disorder, psychopathy and gender identity disorder.

The court was also told that Fitzgerald said that he carried out the sexual assault to give Huckle “a taste” of what he had subjected so many children to.

Metro reported the prosecutor saying in court that Fitzgerald had described his attack on Huckle as “poetic justice”, when interviewed by a consultant.

The murder trial is expected to last five days.

Background

Huckle, a freelance photographer from Ashford in Kent, abused vulnerable children while volunteering in orphanages in Malaysia.

He had portrayed himself as a Christian teacher while overseas.

His crimes included rapes that he filmed, photographed and shared online with paedophiles worldwide.

He boasted that children from poor communities made easier victims than well-to-do Westerners.

Huckle was known to have spent about two years in the Malaysian community, where he abused the children there.

He also produced his own online paedophile manual advising others on how to abuse children and escape detection.

The manual was described by trial judge Peter Rook as a “truly evil document”.

He was serving multiple life imprisonment sentences when he was killed in his cell.