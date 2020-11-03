Futuristic Orchard cafe has coffee made with robot arms & latte from S$3 nett

Ratio Café and Lounge opened its first outlet at The Centrepoint in Orchard on Nov. 2, 2020.

Robot baristas

While we have since gotten use to cafes popping up every week or so, what's special about Ratio is the fact that all its drinks are made by robots.

Robotic arms, to be exact.

There are 50 drinks on its menu, ranging from authentic Nanyang Kopi, "artisan" coffees, cocktails, and beers, prepared by three robotic barista arms.

Here's how the robot looks:

And this is how it prepares a cocktail:

As well as tea and coffee:

Coffee

Prices are surprisingly reasonable for its location.

Besides Local and Nanyang Kopi, other interesting items on the menu include Pandan Latte and Banana Latte.

Non-caffeinated drinks, such as Banana Milk and Coconut Milk, are available too.

Left to right: Yuan Yang (S$2), Banana Latte (S$5), Kopi O (S$1), Pandan Latte (S$5).

The Banana Latte is best served hot, while the Pandan Latte was refreshing when served cold.

The café is offering an all-day Happy Hour promotion to celebrate its opening:

Kopi O (S$1)

Chang Beer (half a pint) (S$2)

Latte (S$3)

These prices may be revised in the future. Do note that the prices are nett.

Cocktails

The cocktails also come in novelty flavours.

Left to right: Lychee Martini (S$15), Ratio's Old Fashioned (S$18), Tom Yum Martini (S$11).

The cocktails are strong, according to those who have tried it.

The Tom Yum Martini was also an interesting twist, and adds a detectable, but not overwhelming layer to the drink.

Customisable

Customers can customise their coffee and cocktails, and choose ingredients to the exact "ratio".

For instance, you can opt for 1.5 shots of Espresso under "Customised Milk Coffee" when ordering via the Ratio app.

While you can also order in-store, the app offers more customisation options.

Your orders will be reflected on a screen:

Besides drinks, you can also grab a bite at the café. Here are some items on the menu:

Top left: Hearty Farro & Roasted Mushroom Salad (S$6.90)

Top right: Signature Truffled Egg in Multi-grain Loaf (S$3.90)

Bottom left: Crème Brulee Cheesecake (S$5.90)

Bottom right: Chicken Lemak, Sambal in Cruffin (S$6.90)

Access to co-working space

The café is a part of JustCo, a co-working space. Any drink that you purchase at the café allows you to access the co-working space for an hour.

Ratio Café and Lounge

Address: 176 Orchard Rd, #05-06 Centrepoint, Singapore 238843

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am to 10pm

Top photos by Siti Hawa and Ratio Cafe and Lounge