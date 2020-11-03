Back

Futuristic Orchard cafe has coffee made with robot arms & latte from S$3 nett

All-day Happy Hour prices for their opening.

Siti Hawa | November 03, 2020, 04:11 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Ratio Café and Lounge opened its first outlet at The Centrepoint in Orchard on Nov. 2, 2020.

Robot baristas

While we have since gotten use to cafes popping up every week or so, what's special about Ratio is the fact that all its drinks are made by robots.

Robotic arms, to be exact.

Photo by Siti Hawa

There are 50 drinks on its menu, ranging from authentic Nanyang Kopi, "artisan" coffees, cocktails, and beers, prepared by three robotic barista arms.

Here's how the robot looks:

Photo by Siti Hawa

And this is how it prepares a cocktail:

Gif by Siti Hawa

Gif by Siti Hawa

Gif by Siti Hawa

As well as tea and coffee:

Gif by Siti Hawa

Coffee

Prices are surprisingly reasonable for its location.

Photo via Ratio app

Besides Local and Nanyang Kopi, other interesting items on the menu include Pandan Latte and Banana Latte.

Non-caffeinated drinks, such as Banana Milk and Coconut Milk, are available too.

Left to right: Yuan Yang (S$2), Banana Latte (S$5), Kopi O (S$1), Pandan Latte (S$5).

Photo by Siti Hawa

The Banana Latte is best served hot, while the Pandan Latte was refreshing when served cold.

The café is offering an all-day Happy Hour promotion to celebrate its opening:

  • Kopi O (S$1)

  • Chang Beer (half a pint) (S$2)

  • Latte (S$3)

These prices may be revised in the future. Do note that the prices are nett.

Cocktails

The cocktails also come in novelty flavours.

Photo via Ratio app

Left to right: Lychee Martini (S$15), Ratio's Old Fashioned (S$18), Tom Yum Martini (S$11).

Photo by Siti Hawa

The cocktails are strong, according to those who have tried it.

The Tom Yum Martini was also an interesting twist, and adds a detectable, but not overwhelming layer to the drink.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Customisable

Customers can customise their coffee and cocktails, and choose ingredients to the exact "ratio".

For instance, you can opt for 1.5 shots of Espresso under "Customised Milk Coffee" when ordering via the Ratio app.

While you can also order in-store, the app offers more customisation options.

Photo via Ratio app

Your orders will be reflected on a screen:

Photo by Siti Hawa

Besides drinks, you can also grab a bite at the café. Here are some items on the menu:

Photo by Siti Hawa

  • Top left: Hearty Farro & Roasted Mushroom Salad (S$6.90)

  • Top right: Signature Truffled Egg in Multi-grain Loaf (S$3.90)

  • Bottom left: Crème Brulee Cheesecake (S$5.90)

  • Bottom right: Chicken Lemak, Sambal in Cruffin (S$6.90)

Photo by Ratio Cafe and Lounge

Photo by Ratio Cafe and Lounge

Access to co-working space

Photo by The Centrepoint

The café is a part of JustCo, a co-working space. Any drink that you purchase at the café allows you to access the co-working space for an hour.

Ratio Café and Lounge

Address: 176 Orchard Rd, #05-06 Centrepoint, Singapore 238843

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am to 10pm

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos by Siti Hawa and Ratio Cafe and Lounge

49-year-old man with wounds on upper body found dead in restaurant's kitchen at Little India

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

November 03, 2020, 03:50 PM

M'cyclist, 33, crashes into police car in Yishun, gets arrested for drink-driving

The incident happened on Sunday (Nov. 1) night.

November 03, 2020, 03:28 PM

Legendary Chicken McCrispy returns to selected McDonald's outlets in S'pore

It's finally back.

November 03, 2020, 03:19 PM

2 men trade blows outside FairPrice near Bedok 85, police investigating

Passers-by walked past unbothered.

November 03, 2020, 03:10 PM

LTA to schedule MRT weekend closures or limited service in 2021 to replace power cables: Ong Ye Kung

He said that the equipment supplier for SMRT intends to conduct a complete replacement of all power cables along the Tuas West Extension.

November 03, 2020, 02:57 PM

Old Chang Kee using curry puff dots to market 11.11 sale

Reactive.

November 03, 2020, 02:09 PM

Do not cycle on expressways: S'pore police & LTA

No.

November 03, 2020, 01:52 PM

Burger King urges customers order from McDonald's to support F&B staff as UK enters lockdown

Tough times.

November 03, 2020, 01:28 PM

MOE monitors sexual misconduct cases involving IHL staff & students: Lawrence Wong

MOE has also been working with Institutes of Higher Learning to address sexual misconduct.

November 03, 2020, 01:23 PM

Flipper's opening at Takashimaya S'pore on Nov. 6, prices around S$20 for souffle pancakes

It's here.

November 03, 2020, 12:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.