Old-school Western stall at Bedok Reservoir has huge S$5 chicken cutlet & chop rice sets

Raffles Western Delights is a stall at Bedok Reservoir selling Western food with generous portions.

The food stall, which is located at a coffeeshop at Block 631 Bedok Reservoir Road, serves up a variety of dishes such as fish & chips and chicken cutlet.

What they're known for, however, are their rice sets.

The Western stall offers chicken cutlet, chicken or pork chop and chicken wing rice sets from S$5.

Chicken cutlet rice set (S$5)

Check out the generous portion serving of chicken cutlet rice sets, complete with baked beans, rice and fries:

Pork cutlet rice set (S$5)

Chicken chop rice set (S$5)

Mixed chop set (S$6.50)

If you are feeling extra hungry, there's always the mixed chop set, which gets you both the cutlet and chop with rice and fries.

Prices here start from S$3.50 for the sausage & egg rice set, with most rice sets priced at S$5.

From Instagram posts, many highlighted the generous servings at the stall, which are value-for-money given the price point.

Some, however, pointed out that one should be "prepared to queue at least 30 minutes if you come during peak hours".

One added that it's "worth the wait", though.

Details

Block 631 Bedok Reservoir Road

Open Monday to Sunday, closed on Tuesday: 11:30am to 9pm

Top photo via jazionkeera/IG, cliffordng_aapl/IG