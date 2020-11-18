Back

Old-school Western stall at Bedok Reservoir has huge S$5 chicken cutlet & chop rice sets

Food coma in 3, 2...

Tanya Ong | November 18, 2020, 12:22 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Raffles Western Delights is a stall at Bedok Reservoir selling Western food with generous portions.

The food stall, which is located at a coffeeshop at Block 631 Bedok Reservoir Road, serves up a variety of dishes such as fish & chips and chicken cutlet.

What they're known for, however, are their rice sets.

The Western stall offers chicken cutlet, chicken or pork chop and chicken wing rice sets from S$5.

Chicken cutlet rice set (S$5)

Check out the generous portion serving of chicken cutlet rice sets, complete with baked beans, rice and fries:

Jazionkeera/IG

Pork cutlet rice set (S$5)

bryanpandotcom/IG

Chicken chop rice set (S$5)

What2nom/IG

Mixed chop set (S$6.50)

If you are feeling extra hungry, there's always the mixed chop set, which gets you both the cutlet and chop with rice and fries.

Jackson.Astarz/IG

Prices here start from S$3.50 for the sausage & egg rice set, with most rice sets priced at S$5.

From Instagram posts, many highlighted the generous servings at the stall, which are value-for-money given the price point.

Some, however, pointed out that one should be "prepared to queue at least 30 minutes if you come during peak hours".

One added that it's "worth the wait", though.

Details

Block 631 Bedok Reservoir Road

Open Monday to Sunday, closed on Tuesday: 11:30am to 9pm

Top photo via jazionkeera/IG, cliffordng_aapl/IG

Students to return to school to collect PSLE results on Nov. 25, 2020

Collecting results is part of the education journey.

November 18, 2020, 12:19 PM

S'pore man rescues migratory bird hit by bus, ferries it in vehicle for check-up at Acres

A* service.

November 18, 2020, 11:54 AM

S'pore the first Asean country to receive 10,000 Covid-19 test kits from Thailand

The donation is part of several initiatives by Thailand to address Covid-19 in the region.

November 18, 2020, 11:52 AM

Obama's new memoir: S'pore 'exceptional' in Southeast Asia

Obama remarked that the wealth on display in Singapore rivalled that of New York and Los Angeles.

November 18, 2020, 11:36 AM

S'pore no longer most expensive city in the world: 2020 Economist report

It is now the fourth most expensive city to live in, behind Zurich, Paris, and Hong Kong.

November 18, 2020, 11:34 AM

Over 6,700 applications for Nov. BTO application within 24h, 5-room Bartley flats very popular

Here we go.

November 18, 2020, 11:27 AM

Kampong Glam gets vibrant, building-sized mural with public pantry

You can also contribute to the pantry.

November 18, 2020, 10:22 AM

Here are the 147 hotels you can spend your S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers

Includes St. Regis Hotel and ONE15 Marina Club.

November 18, 2020, 03:19 AM

S$139 Super Mario Bros Nintendo Game & Watch ships for free to S'pore but sold out

Mixed reviews.

November 18, 2020, 01:34 AM

More lawyers ask to be dropped from Trump's lawsuit that seeks to challenge election result

A tenuous fight.

November 18, 2020, 01:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.