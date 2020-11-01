Back

S'porean swimmer Quah Ting Wen sets 2 short course national records in a week

National record breaker.

Fasiha Nazren | November 01, 2020, 01:15 PM

National swimmer and Olympian Quah Ting Wen has set a national short course record at this year's International Swimming League (ISL) season held in Budapest, Hungary.

On Oct. 31, she emerged in second place in the Women's 50m Butterfly finals of the ISL.

Clocking in a timing of 25:35s, she broke fellow Singaporean swimmer Tao Li's national record of 25:43s.

Another national record

This isn't the only record set by Quah during this year's ISL.

In Match 4 on Oct. 26, she clocked in a time of 24:26s in the Women's 50m Freestyle.

She emerged in fourth place in this category.

Quah beat the previous time of 25:09 set by fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim at the Singapore National Swimming Championships in 2014.

Only Singaporean

The ISL is an annual professional swimming league that started in 2019.

Quah, a representative of U.S. professional swimming team DC Trident, is the only Singaporean to participate in the second instalment of the ISL.

She left for the ISL from Singapore to Hungary on Oct. 11 and had her first match on Oct 18.

Photo from @quahtingwen/IG

Photo from @quahtingwen/IG

Setting two national records over what she described as a "tiring but super fun week", Quah expressed on her Instagram page that she is "thankful for everything" from the last three weeks since the start of ISL.

Top image from Singapore Swimming Association and @quahtingwen on Instagram.

