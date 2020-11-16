Chinese billionaire offering S$1.73 million bounty on 4 men who slashed him & critically injured assistant

Chinese tycoon Qian Fenglei, 43, and his assistant were slashed by three to four men dressed in black in the wee hours of Saturday (Nov. 14).

Chinese tycoon slashed outside club in Hong Kong

Qian was boarding a car outside Dynasty Club along Harbour Road in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, when the assault took place, reported Apple Daily.

The Dynasty Club is a members-only luxury club in Hong Kong.

The attack left the billionaire's 48-year-old assistant critically injured.

His driver drove both of them back to his mansion before calling the police, and were later sent to the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital.

Slashes were found on Qian's thigh.

The Chinese billionaire, who was originally from Zhejiang, holds a Hong Kong identity card. He is a close friend of fellow Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

HK$10 million bounty on men who assaulted him and assistant

On Nov. 15, Qian posted on his Weibo account that anyone who can provide reliable evidence on the identity of the three perpetrators can receive a reward of up to HK$10 million (S$1.73 million), or a portion of the bounty.

He said that he is assisting with police investigations, and will also publish the announcement on the bounty on local newspapers in Hong Kong.

Qian added that if the witnesses are able to provide reliable leads that help the police capture the suspects, they could be rewarded further.

In an earlier response to media queries, the billionaire said that he is unaware of who the assaulters are, and has not been in conflict with anyone.

Top image via Global Times/Twitter, Qian Fenglei/Weibo

