PUB warns of flash floods as massive rain clouds roll across S'pore on Nov. 22, 2020

Massive rain clouds were seen again at around 3.20pm on Nov. 22 in Singapore.

The ominous-looking raincloud is a shelf cloud that usually appears on the edge of a storm.

The shelf cloud is usually attached to a parent cloud that can be a cumulonimbus, bringing about torrential downpour.

At around the same time, another Mothership reader managed to capture vivid lightning strikes.

Torrential rain all around Singapore

By 3.40pm, torrential rain had been unleashed across Singapore.

That’s one heck of a monsoon storm. pic.twitter.com/3jgEHXAMY5 — David Tan (@g33k5p34k) November 22, 2020

Here's a video of the rain in Tampines.

A third Mothership reader saw the water level on the street rising at Serangoon Ave. 4.

Risk of flash floods

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) warned of risks of flash floods in 12 areas around Singapore on Nov. 22, as of 4:36pm.

The 12 locations are:

Serangoon Ave. 2

Cactus Road

Siang Kuang Avenue

Yio Chu Kang Road

Puay Hee Avenue/Siak Kew Avenue

Upper East Coast Road / Jalan Haji Salam

Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 / Teck Whye Lane

Happy Avenue North

Bedok North Avenue 4

Sime Darby Centre

Jalan Seaview

Langsat Road / Lorong 105 Changi

Better to stay indoors and nap today, perhaps.

