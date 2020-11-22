PUB warns of flash floods as massive rain clouds roll across S'pore on Nov. 22, 2020

Massive rain clouds were seen again at around 3.20pm on Nov. 22 in Singapore.
The ominous-looking raincloud is a shelf cloud that usually appears on the edge of a storm.
The shelf cloud is usually attached to a parent cloud that can be a cumulonimbus, bringing about torrential downpour.
At around the same time, another Mothership reader managed to capture vivid lightning strikes.
Torrential rain all around Singapore
By 3.40pm, torrential rain had been unleashed across Singapore.
That’s one heck of a monsoon storm. pic.twitter.com/3jgEHXAMY5— David Tan (@g33k5p34k) November 22, 2020
Here's a video of the rain in Tampines.
A third Mothership reader saw the water level on the street rising at Serangoon Ave. 4.
Risk of flash floods
The Public Utilities Board (PUB) warned of risks of flash floods in 12 areas around Singapore on Nov. 22, as of 4:36pm.
The 12 locations are:
- Serangoon Ave. 2
- Cactus Road
- Siang Kuang Avenue
- Yio Chu Kang Road
- Puay Hee Avenue/Siak Kew Avenue
- Upper East Coast Road / Jalan Haji Salam
- Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 / Teck Whye Lane
- Happy Avenue North
- Bedok North Avenue 4
- Sime Darby Centre
- Jalan Seaview
- Langsat Road / Lorong 105 Changi
