Students to return to school to collect PSLE results on Nov. 25, 2020

The 2020 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results will be released on Nov. 25, 2020.

Students can collect PSLE results in person

Students who took the exam will be able to receive their results in person from their respective primary schools from 11am on Nov. 25.

However, students will receive their results in individual classrooms instead of being gathered as a cohort in the school hall as in previous years, due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

"We recognise that having the opportunity to collect their examination results in person is an important part of the educational journey, as it gives students the opportunity to be with their classmates and consult their teachers face-to-face on their next steps, if necessary," said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release on Nov. 18.

Due to their younger age, one parent or guardian can accompany the PSLE student to school to collect their results.

However, parents and guardians are required to wait at designated areas in schools while the students are receiving their results in the classroom.

They will not be allowed to access or wait near the classrooms.

The Secondary 1 (S1) Option Forms to select secondary schools will be given to eligible students when they collect their results slips in person.

Students feeling unwell should check results online

School candidates who are unwell, or who are on Quarantine Order, Stay-Home Notice or Leave of Absence on the day of the results release, should not return to school to collect their results.

They may view their results online via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) results release system at www.seab.gov.sg from 11.30am on Nov. 25, 2020, with a system-generated password that they have received from their schools.

The system will be accessible from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, 2020.

School candidates can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf.

Proxies are required to collect the results by Friday, Nov. 27, and produce the relevant documents for the school’s verification.

As online copies of the S1 Option Forms will not be available, candidates are required to appoint a proxy to collect the form for them by Nov. 27.

If candidates are not able to collect their S1 Option Forms from their schools or appoint a proxy to do so, they may contact their school for assistance.

Secondary One posting results to be released on Dec. 22

The Secondary One posting results will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Posting results will be released via SMS, the Secondary 1 Internet System (S1-IS) website, and at the student's primary school.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, students are not required to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their posting results.

Instead, students should refer to their posted schools’ websites from Dec. 22, 2020 for more information, such as instructions on online purchase of books and uniforms, booklist, and the reporting details.

More than 120 secondary schools are conducting their open houses virtually due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Prospective students and parents may check out the list of virtual open houses here.

