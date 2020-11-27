S'pore Esports team wins S$268,000 Brawl Stars World Finals

The Singapore-based Paris Saint-Germain Esports team has won the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020. The local Esports branch of international football organisation Paris Saint-Germain beat out eight teams to win US$200,000 (S$268,000).

The Paris Saint-Germain Esports’ Brawl Stars Team consists of Singaporeans Nicholas “CoupDeAce” Ng, Charleston “Scythe” Yeo, Jerome “Response” Kuek, Jordon “Jordon” Koh Yuen Sheng, and Japanese player Kogure “Relyh” Yo.

You can watch the entire thing here, and here.

Here are the highlights:

The team won the entire competition without dropping a single game.

⭐📲



Our Champions wanted to thank you all for your crazy support and tell you how they feel 🥰 @ResponseBrawl @CoupDeAceBS @scythe_bs



GG again guys 👏



🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/mea5O31iUc — PSG Esports (@PSGeSports) November 22, 2020

The competition was held online due to Covid-19 related restrictions, which lead to some lag issues, something Ng pointed out as well.

GRAND FINALS BABY🤙. GGs to @SKGaming . Won them 3-0 but i know it was cause of the delay. Hopefully we can play a real offline match in the future @Achille_BS_ @YdeGaming @SkYRiiKZz — CoupDeAce (@CoupDeAceBS) November 22, 2020

Some of the players also took part in local community focused tournaments such as the Brawl Stars Community Clash Singapore to hone their skills.

Image from PSGesports twitter